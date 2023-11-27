What is riddling? Schramsberg Vineyards does it by hand
As if choreographed, Jesus Calderon periodically rotates bottles of sparkling wine a quarter of a turn while simultaneously titling them until they’re upside down.
This dance is one Calderon has done for 15 years at Napa Valley’s Schramsberg Vineyards and the labor-intensive process is called riddling or “remuage” in French.
The movement — which happens over roughly an eight-week span — coaxes the yeast inside a bottle to accumulate and slide to the neck, where it will ultimately be expelled.
But how did the yeast get into the bottle in the first place?
Schramsberg, like other top sparkling wine houses, uses a process called “methode Champenoise,” following the lead of the French in how they craft their top tier Champagne.
In the simplest terms, yeast is added to each bottle for a second fermentation to occur right in that vessel. The yeast then goes on an eating binge, devouring the sugar. One of the byproducts of that binge are yeast particles that impart rich toasty flavors during aging.
In order to give consumers a clear bottle of bubbly, however, these yeast particles will ultimately be riddled and expelled from the bottle.
Hand riddling
Schramsberg, founded in 1965, has been hand riddling since its first vintage of its 1965 Blanc de Blancs. Today, it hand riddles about 10,000 cases or 120,000 bottles for its top tier bottlings. This accounts for about 15% of its production with 85% relying on an automated riddling system.
Calderon is the master riddler and has three others in his team well versed in hand riddling. They typically let the yeast settle in the downturned bottles for about two weeks before they begin the six-week process of hand riddling.
The role of the master riddler is to lead the process as the expert. They come up with the protocol for each bottle, ensuring that no yeast remains in the bottle after it’s expelled.
“We need to have a consistently clarified finished bottle every time,” said Hugh Davies, vintner of Schramsberg Vineyards.
Once the yeast is contained in the neck of the bottle, it’s frozen and shooting that frozen yeast plug out of the bottle is called disgorging or, in French, disgorgement.
“The most interesting thing about (hand riddling) is that the wines are different every year, requiring me to determine the best way to get the yeast to move into the neck for each bottling,” Calderon said.
“The most compelling thing is that year after year, bottling after bottling, there are challenges that we’ll find that are still able to hold my attention. I can’t take anything for granted when I put the bottles on the riddling rack for the first time.”
Madame Clicquot
When you look into your glass of bubbly this holiday season and it’s clear instead of cloudy, you have the late Madame Clicquot to thank. The eponymous widow of Veuve Clicquot was convinced removing the sediment in champagne would make it more marketable.