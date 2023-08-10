Another Bay Area bridge toll could be on the way

A bill proposed in the California state Legislature that would help subsidize the Bay Area's public transit services has run into considerable opposition from seven members of Congress, including progressive U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Lee.

Senate Bill 532 would raise bridge tolls in the Bay Area by $1.50 on a temporary basis, from Jan. 1, 2024, through 2028. That's on top of the $1 bridge toll increase already scheduled to take effect in 2025. The affected bridges would be the Antioch Bridge, Benicia-Martinez Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. SB 532 was proposed by state Sen. Scott Wiener, who has argued that the state's recently passed budget only provides immediate — not longer-term — financial relief for the region's cash-strapped public transit agencies like BART, and more subsidizing efforts are necessary.

Wiener's bill has notable co-signers, including Assemblymembers Matt Haney and Phil Ting, who both represent San Francisco, as well as Assemblymembers Mia Bonta and Buffy Wicks, who both represent Oakland. But SB 532 has kicked off a fairly unusual intra-party dispute between California legislators at the state and national levels; the latter group believes another bridge toll is unfair to commuters heading into San Francisco — especially lower-income workers.

In a Friday letter addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom and other high-ranking state Legislature figures, seven members of Congress expressed their misgivings about SB 532.

"As proposed, these increases would have a disproportionate impact on low- and moderate-income residents in the Bay and would be borne most significantly by workers who have to commute for their work," the letter reads, later adding, "Overall, we do not believe that SB-532 is in the best interest of Bay Area residents and do not think it has been properly evaluated."

The "we" includes Lee, who has represented California's 12th district since 1998 and is currently running to replace Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate, plus Reps. Eric Swalwell, Mark DeSaulnier, Anna Eshoo, Mike Thompson, John Garamendi and Linda T. Sánchez. Of that list, only Sánchez represents a California district outside of the greater Bay Area region.

Wiener did not take kindly to the letter sent by members of Congress. In a statement, Wiener wrote that SB 532 is a "good-faith effort to address a major threat to the Bay Area's post-pandemic recovery: Massive transit service cuts due to slow ridership recovery." He said there's still a massive five-year operational deficit for transit services of $2.1 billion, and countered that any transit service cuts that result from a lack of subsidization "will deeply harm low income riders, largely low income people of color."

"The letter [from members of Congress] suggests no solution to this very real problem and instead simply opposes the only solution on the table," Wiener continued. "The letter also pits other counties against San Francisco, when we know that service cuts will harm transit riders everywhere, including in the East Bay, and will increase car congestion all over the region and harm everyone driving a car, including working class people trying to get to work who will have to spend more time in traffic."

Proponents of SB 532, including Wiener, say that they're still exploring possible equity measures that would, in theory, lessen the financial burden for low-income commuters in the region and address the concerns raised by members of Congress. It's unclear where those equity measure efforts stand, however.

SB 532 passed the state Assembly's Transportation Committee by a 10-4 vote in early July; next up is the Assembly's Appropriations Committee. The state Legislature reconvenes from summer recess beginning next week, on Aug. 14.