Marin County Safeway, Target stores are overcharging customers, officials say

Food prices in the Bay Area are going up, and multiple Target and Safeway locations in Marin County are adding insult to injury by continuing to overcharge customers for basic necessities, documents prepared by officials and obtained by SFGate show.

According to price inspection reports from the Marin County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures, customers overpaid for food, drinks and personal care products throughout 2023 and into 2024.

At the Safeway on 900 Diablo Ave. in Novato, for instance, items like Oreo cookies, soap and instant coffee were rung up for an extra dollar, while the Target at 200 Vintage Way overcharged for cocktail mixers and containers that were ineligible for CRV. This same Target location failed to pass multiple reinspections, the reports show.

These violations are nothing new. In 2014, Safeway agreed to pay a $2.25 million settlement after several counties accused it of overcharging customers. A year later, Target agreed to pay nearly $4 million in civil penalties, investigative costs and restitution over accusations it overcharged customers.

But even with its settlement, Safeway locations were caught overcharging customers in 2022 and 2023. Following some of the more recent inspections, Marin County's Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures proposed charging local Targets and Safeways fines ranging from $150 to $700, documents show.

Though paying a few extra cents or a dollar may seem insignificant, these added costs could amount to a "widespread problem" across the state, Raoul Wertz, an inspector with the Marin County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures, previously told SFGate. Not to mention, residents in the Bay Area have already been paying thousands more dollars per year on food compared to the rest of the country.

"It's a consumer harm situation," he said.

Press representatives for Target and Safeway did not immediately respond to SFGate's request for comment at the time of publication.