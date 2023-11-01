Marin County’s Ekso Bionics reports narrower Q3 loss, 38% revenue growth

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), a Marin County maker of devices designed to help people with mobility disabilities and workers avoid injury, reported a better third-quarter financial results as the company cuts product costs ramps up sales.

But a pending federal agency decision on Medicare coverage for such devices could be a big boon for sales, the company said.

The San Rafael developer of medical and industrial exoskeletons on Oct. 26 posted a net loss of $3.4 million (24 cents a share) for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That’s down from a loss of $4.3 million (33 cents a share) for the same period in 2022.

Quarterly revenue was $4.6 million, up 38% year over year.

Net loss for the first nine months of this year was $12.0 million (88 cents a share), up from $11.9 million (92 cents) a year before. Revenue for the three quarters was $13.4 million, up 43% from that pace in 2022.

The company sold a total of 111 EksoHealth medical devices in the first nine months of this year, including 41 last quarter alone.

“We continued to generate strong sales of our EksoHealth devices reflecting solid multi-unit order flow with large network operators and continued customer adoption of our Indego product line,” said Scott Davis, CEO, in the news release. “In addition, we established a foundation to grow our EksoWorks business as evidenced by a record number of EVO unit sales in the quarter.”

The EVO unit is a non-powered apparatus that uses springs and other mechanical systems to help industrial workers such as those in assembly and construction avoid stress injuries or fatigue from lifting and holding up their arms for extended periods, the Business Journal reported a year ago when the company relocated to the North Bay.

Ekso Bionics is hopeful that its application Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will result in a change to the Medicare and Medicaid benefits category for braces to include “personal exoskeletons.”

Davis said that it has heard a decision could be coming on this lump-sum reimbursement around the end of this month. If that happens the company could start seeing it boost sales in the first quarter of next year.

"Currently there are approximately 164,000 individuals who have suffered a spinal cord injury who also have Medicare and/or Medicaid coverage,“ Davis told investment analysts on a conference call Oct. 26.

The company said it’s profitability so far this year was helped by lower device costs. Gross profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was $6.7 million, up by 48% from a year before. Gross margin on that was about 50% last quarter, up from 48% a year eariler.

Davis told analysts that the company’s recent move to contract manufacturing for the ExsoWorks line has helped profitability as sales volume has increased.

Exso Bionics said it had $9.9 million in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter, down from $20.5 million at the end of 2022. The company reported higher sales, marketing, development and administrative costs this year as a result of the acquisition of the Human Motion and Control business from Parker Hannifin Corporation at the end of last year. Cash used so far this year for operations, even after the acquisition, at $10.5 million is tracking 4.5% lower than in same period last year.