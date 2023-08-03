Marin County's Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reports Q2 loss of nearly $160 million

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.8 million in its second quarter.

The Novato-based maker of treatments for serious rare genetic disorders said it had a loss in the quarter ended June 30 of $159.8 million, or $2.25 per share. From a year ago, the net loss grew 4.35% but declined 0.4% on a per-share basis.

The quarterly results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.11 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.2 million.

Quarterly revenue was up 21.2% from a year before, and half-year revenue ($208.8 million) was up 23.3% from mid-2022.

“In the second quarter, our global commercial efforts have resulted in continued meaningful growth of Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii revenue, including in our key territories outside of the U.S.,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and president, in the financial-results news release. “At the same time, we have continued to advance key clinical programs for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), Angelman syndrome and Wilson disease, which are expected to generate a number of data catalysts over the next few quarters.”

Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii are Ultragenyx’s three approved treatments. Others are in various stages of testing and development.

The biggest revenue-generator is Crysvita. It’s a human antibody that blocks excess activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23)-related hypophosphatemia in tumor-induced osteomalacia. FGF23 is a hormone that causes phosphate urinary excretion and suppresses active vitamin D production by the kidney. Between 500 and 1,000 children and adults have the condition in the U.S.

Ultragenyx reaffirmed its expectation for full-year revenue of $425 million to $450 million.

—

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.