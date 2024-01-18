West Marin weekends may become even pricier with new rules on short-term rentals

Does hiking in Point Reyes National Seashore, shucking oysters at Tomales Bay Oyster Company or snapping photos of a dilapidated shipwreck necessitate an overnight stay?

These were some of the questions guiding Marin County's lawmakers as they attempted to address housing issues by culling the number of Airbnbs and VRBOs allowed in popular vacation destinations in unincorporated Marin.

The Marin County Board of Supervisors approved an update to its short-term rental ordinance Jan. 11 following a near five-hour special meeting, during which advocates and opponents clashed over the proposed changes.

Next up, the California Coastal Commission, which governs the state's coastal zone to preserve access, will have to approve the board's ordinance, which could happen later this year. If the commission accepts the proposed regulations, it would overhaul the short-term rental industry in Marin County to prioritize local housing over tourism.

The proposed regulations are expected to slightly reduce the number of available short-term rentals, defined as rentals offered for fewer than 30 days at a time, by updating the operating requirements. Short-term rentals would not be allowed in multi-family units or in accessory dwelling units that were legalized after the start of 2020.

The county is also establishing a new licensing program for managing short-term rentals, requiring a renewal every two years, while implementing "good neighbor" policies to address parking, noise and other issues related to vacation rentals.

However, the biggest sticking point for the regulations is how the county plans to freeze short-term rentals by setting a hard cap on the number allowed to operate in each community. The board decided to adopt a controversial measure to cap the number of short-term rentals in West Marin to the number of units that were operating there prior to May 2022.

Opponents of this cap, such as Rachel Dinno Taylor, who founded the West Marin Access Coalition, argue that this move reduces the number of short-term rentals currently operating by more than 11%, leading to higher prices for those looking for a vacation rental and ultimately restraining access to the Point Reyes seashore.

"West Marin has historically been a vacation destination," she said. "Now a small group of people are going to take away access from the millions who want to enjoy the public lands. The county will make itself inaccessible to spend a night."

The board voted to limit the cap to 1,200 licenses countywide, which allows for the addition of a couple hundred more vacation rentals while preventing more of the county's housing stock from turning into Airbnbs, VRBOs or other short-term rentals.

There are currently 923 short-term rentals in the unincorporated parts of West Marin along the coastal zone and Point Reyes. According to an analysis from the Marin County Community Development Agency, this represents 16% of available housing in the coastal zone.

Dillon Beach and the Seadrift neighborhood in Stinson Beach are exempt from the caps, since these two communities are predominantly for vacationing and have the highest number of vacation rentals.

The Marin County Community Development Agency created the ordinance to prioritize housing supply for those living and working in West Marin. Sarah Jones, the agency's director, told SFGATE that short-term rentals, or STRs, are skewing the region's real estate market.

"We want to make sure our housing stock stays as housing," she said. "If you have a housing unit that is viable for workforce housing, we don't want to see that as an STR."

Airbnb said it couldn't comment at this time, as the ordinance is still pending confirmation by the coastal commission; VRBO did not respond by publication time.

Before voting to approve the ordinance, Dennis Rodoni, the county supervisor whose district includes West Marin, described the impact that tourism and short-term rentals have had on West Marin, where he's lived for more than 25 years.

"Visitation has caused a lot of issues in West Marin, including short-term rentals," he said during the meeting, adding that the community makes a "compromise" and has an "obligation" to welcome visitors who come for the national seashore and other recreation.

Rodoni then questioned the region's obligation for providing overnight accommodations, arguing that the Point Reyes National Seashore was never intended for multi-day visitation.

"It's always been considered a day park," he said. "And it was considered within a tank of gas of the millions of people in the Bay Area that could go for the day, enjoy the beach and then go home."

Taylor established the West Marin Access Coalition after the county extended a moratorium on starting new short-term rentals in 2022, and she has continuously rallied against restrictions. She told SFGATE she rejects the belief that the seashore is exclusive for daytime use and that the limits on overnight options negatively impact people who visit from outside the Bay Area.

"This will only reduce the options that visitors have and will mean higher costs to visit," she said. "It's another way to keep Marin exclusive."

A major philosophy that motivated the board to revamp short-term rental management was due to an affordable housing shortage for working class people in West Marin. "Short term rentals exacerbate these problems, and their impact is particularly magnified in the West Marin Area, because of the lack of housing stock," the county stated in the ordinance.

Several critics scoffed at the idea that limiting vacation rentals will open up affordable housing opportunities in a region like West Marin, where the average real estate sale fetches well over a million dollars.

Addressing the board during the meeting, Margo Wixsom from Inverness said that her community has historically been geared for weekend visitors and vacation home owners and questioned how short-term rentals could convert into full-time housing.

"What you're trying to do is address housing problems — affordable housing is absolutely a problem — by shifting that onto homeowners and expecting to pit homeowners against tourists to somehow resolve a problem," she said.

Maggie Levinger, who owns Wild West Ferments, a food business in Point Reyes Station, disagreed, telling the board during the meeting that she's seen her community "get gutted as STRs flourish."

She said the housing market would change if vacation rentals were not a focus for West Marin homeowners.

"The folks here who are arguing to uphold the status quo on STRs are here representing their personal financial goals. They are here for their own gain," she said. "Those of us who are arguing for meaningful regulation are doing so on the behalf of communities and for future generations. That's the difference here."

