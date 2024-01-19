Westamerica’s 2023 earnings jump 32% as impact of interest rates offsets deposit costs

The parent company of San Rafael-based Westamerica Bank on Thursday reported fourth-quarter and 2023 earnings of $39.5 million and $161.8 million, respectively.

Those results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were barely changed from a year before (up 0.3%), but net income for the year was 32.6% higher than in 2022, according to Westamerica Bancorp (Nasdaq: WABC). Earnings per share were $1.48 for the quarter (up 1.4%) and $6.06 for the year (up 33.5%).

“Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2023 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base…,” said David Payne, chairman, president and CEO, in the news release.

He noted that 47.9% of the $5.57 billion in deposits were in checking accounts that didn’t earn interest, and the annualized cost of funding loans and bonds was 0.11% for the quarter.

Total assets were $6.67 billion at quarter-end, down 9.4% from a year before. Loans totaled $873.6 million on Dec. 31, down also by 9.4% over 12 months, with the biggest drops in commercial and consumer loans (down 19.6% and 18.4%, respectively).

Rising interest rates for financing dampened activity for a number of loan types last year.

Deposits, which are considered liabilities for a bank, were down 12.2%, or $776 million, from the end of 2022. The most sizable drops came in interest-paying checking and savings accounts.

As benchmark interest rates have soared in the past year and a half, financial institutions have been in a bidding war for borrower deposits, particularly after the implosion of some regional banks such as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank early last year.

The bank company reported posted revenue of $82 million in the fourth quarter, according to the Associated Press. Its revenue, net of interest expense, was $80.4 million, missing analyst forecasts.

First chartered in 1884, Westamerica is a regional community bank with branches in Northern and Central California.