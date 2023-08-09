WeWork cites ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business

WeWork, which lost billions of dollars building and operating a global empire of coworking spaces, warned investors Tuesday that it might not be in business much longer.

“Substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the company said in a financial filing.

The document added this: “The recent macroeconomic environment has caused higher member churn and weaker demand than contemplated under the Company's business plan, specifically in the second quarter of 2023. Consequently, membership as of June 30, 2023 was less than planned, resulting in a reduction in projected revenue and cash flows for the twelve-month period included in the going concern evaluation.”

The announcement did not come as a surprise. WeWork’s stock has been trading for pennies for months as investors concluded that the company’s financial obligations and losses had become overwhelming. The company went through a financial restructuring this year to buy more time for a turnaround effort, but soon after that, Sandeep Mathrani, the CEO seen as the company’s savior, suddenly departed.

WeWork’s stock lost nearly one-quarter of its value in trading after the announcement Tuesday, which was issued after market hours along with the company’s quarterly earnings.

Four years ago, many in the real estate world and beyond believed that WeWork, under its charismatic CEO, Adam Neumann, was destined for meteoric growth. They bet that individuals, small businesses and large companies would give up their traditional office space and choose instead to work from WeWork locations, which were sleekly designed and often served beer and kombucha to build a sense of community.

The company spent huge sums leasing and renovating hundreds of locations around the world, but it never took in enough customers to cover its rent bill. “This has never been a business model that worked,” Vicki Bryan, CEO of Bond Angle, a research firm, said Tuesday.

WeWork has been on the brink before.

It nearly collapsed in 2019 after it failed to carry out an initial public offering. Then, it was bailed out by SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate, which ended up becoming WeWork’s largest shareholder and a major creditor.

Like many other office space companies, WeWork was hit hard by the pandemic shift to working from home. But as people trickled back to the office, it believed it still had a future and became a publicly traded company in 2021 by merging with a special purpose acquisition company.

Although WeWork’s occupancy rates improved and its losses shrank, it was still burning through enormous amounts of cash. In the first half of this year, its operations consumed $530 million, almost as much as in the first half of 2022.

Since the end of 2017, WeWork has lost $15 billion. SoftBank has taken losses of more than $10 billion on its investments in the company.

If WeWork were to collapse and stop its lease payments, it could deepen the rout in the office space market and heap further pain on commercial landlords in cities such as New York and San Francisco.

On Tuesday, David Tolley, the interim CEO, pointed to some bright spots in WeWork’s business, such as growth in revenue, but he listed the headwinds the company faced, including a surfeit of office space in the market and increased competition from other coworking companies.

To increase its chances of remaining viable, WeWork said it would need to reduce its lease costs and other expenses, increase revenue and seek “additional capital via issuance of debt or equity securities or asset sales.”

A WeWork spokesperson declined to comment further.