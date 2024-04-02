Upcoming NBBJ conferences and events

Forty Under 40 Awards

Winners announced soon!

Event Details for our Awards Ceremony:

When: Wednesday, April 17th

Time: 4 to 5 p.m. Registration and networking

5 to 6:30 p.m. Awards reception

Where: SaraLee & Richards Barn, Sonoma County Fairgrounds Santa Rosa

The North Bay Business Journal is hosting its annual Forty Under 40 Awards this April. The Forty Under 40 Awards aim to recognize the most influential executives and professionals in the North Bay Area under 40 years old, those considered innovators, those creating advancements in their organizations, entrepreneurs creating new products or markets — you name it. We are thrilled to celebrate this annual business award with you all.

Wine Industry Conference

When: Tuesday, April 23rd

8 to 9 a.m.: Registration and Networking

9 to 11:30 a.m.: Program

Where: Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine County, Santa Rosa

Theme: Elevating Your Wine Business through Strategic Succession, Effective Distribution, and Innovative Marketing.

The North Bay Business Journal's Wine Industry Conference is one of the publication's annual networking events that's taken place for over two decades. The wine-centric soiree brings in a variety of attendees with wine industry backgrounds, as well as attendees from other general business backgrounds in the North Bay. It acts as a great hub of knowledge and networking for the North Bay Business Journal community, featuring expert keynote speakers and panelists each year.

This year's theme is, "Elevating Your Wine Business through Strategic Succession Effective Distribution and Innovative Marketing."

Joining us at the conference will be Keynote Speaker Remi Cohen, CEO of Domaine Carneros Winery, presenting: "Strategies for Success -- Mentorship, Succession, and Business Continuity Planning for the Future."

To follow, Tahlia Suggs, Marketing Apprentice at Price Family Vineyards & Estates, and Courtney Guntz-Summer, Assistant Director of Education at the Veraison Project, will speak about their experience and advocacy for The Veraison Project which is a wine and beverage industry apprenticeship program.

Additionally, joining us from Treasury Wine Estates will be Justin Noland, Senior Director of DTC Marketing and E-commerce, and Shem Swerkes, Director of Digital Innovation, speaking about marketing and the ways that AI can be used as a tool.

We will also have MJ Dale, Founder and CEO of Customer Vineyard speaking at the conference as a data expert, speaking about trends within the wine industry this year.

Lastly, we plan to host a DTC panel, with experts providing the best advice and insight around DTC strategies, including words from Jim Morris, Director of Hospitality at Balletto Vineyards.

Influential Women Awards

When: Tuesday, May 14th

Where: Bricoleur Vineyards, Windsor

The North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards recognize outstanding women in North Bay Business, those demonstrating exemplary leadership, spearheading new innovations, and more.

We are now seeking nominations for the annual Influential Women Awards. This is your chance to honor and celebrate women who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, leadership, and impact in their respective fields. Nominees are considered to be outstanding women in the North Bay who are making a difference in the business world with their accomplishments and contributions.

Nominate an outstanding woman in the North Bay’s business community. Nominations close March 29th, 2024.

Women in the Wine Business Awards

When: Thursday, June 6th

Where: MacMurray Ranch, Healdsburg

The North Bay Business Journal is excited to announce the opening of nominations for extraordinary women who are leaving a lasting and positive mark on the North Bay wine business industry.

Are you aware of an exceptional woman in the wine business who has been a catalyst for change and advancement? Perhaps she has pioneered sustainable wine production methods, advocated for inclusivity and diversity, led strong sales initiatives, been a DTC champion or has supported community impact endeavors. Whether she is involved in mentorship, viticulture, distribution, sales, marketing, or any other facet of the wine business, we are eager to learn about her notable accomplishments.

Therefore, we are seeking your valued nominations for women who have consistently demonstrated their dedication, expertise, and passion, and whose work has sustained a positive impact.

Nominate an extraordinary woman in the wine business today. Nominations close April 12th, 2024.

Best Places to Work Awards

Join the North Bay Business Journal in its annual Best Places to Work Awards. The 19th annual event celebrates companies all over Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Lake counties who have been determined as the ideal place to work.

Employees nominate their company and complete a profile for their company, and then employees are asked to complete an anonymous survey rating their overall satisfaction within the workplace, evaluating qualities such as camaraderie, mental health support, communication, support, fairness, and pride.

Nominations are open March 21st through April 28th

Employee Surveys accepted May 1st through June 30th

Award Winners will be announced the week of July 8th .

Celebration Event will be held on September 10th at Graton Resort and Casino.

Questions? Email our events team HERE