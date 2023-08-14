Napa Costco sign signals store opening progress

A printed sign, 12 by 24 inches, is the latest clue that plans to open a Costco in Napa continue to move forward, if slowly.

"PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO SELL ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES," reads the poster.

The familiar black-and-white placard of the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has been attached to a chain-link fence at 1025 Kaiser Road in south Napa.

It is literally the first sign publicly displayed to announce the membership warehouse club's impending arrival. All California businesses that sell alcohol, such as Costco, are required to post such a notice before opening.

There are few street signs, but the old Napa Pipe industrial site is located along the Napa River on Kaiser Road about a quarter-mile north of the Butler Bridge on Highway 29. It is owned by Napa Redevelopment Partners, and Oakland-based Catellus Development Corp. is the development manager for the project.

Altogether, Napa Pipe will eventually come to include 945 residences, a hotel, light industrial uses, parks, trails and a Napa Valley Vine Trail connection, wetlands, a beach club, water uses and the Costco. It could also include housing for seniors.

Keith Rogal referred questions about Costco to Catellus. Representatives from Catellus could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.

However, in 2022, Tom Marshall of Catellus said that Costco remained a part of the Napa Pipe project.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in Costco's original plan to open before 2023, according to Marshall, who explained at that time: "We're still playing catch-up." And talk of a recession and the stock market gyrations add "just another layer of challenges," he added. Yet, with any long-term project like Napa Pipe, "you've got to be able to navigate through different market environments," said Marshall.

According to the ABC website, the primary owner of the application is Costco Wholesale Corp. As of June 15, the status of the "21 — Off-Sale General" license is pending.

This isn't the first time Costco has applied for a liquor license in Napa. In 2019, the warehouse club submitted an application, but withdrew it after two years.