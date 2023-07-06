Napa County tries to regroup after Lake Berryessa resort setback

Napa County is once again searching for a concessionaire to make the long-stalled dreams for redeveloping Lake Berryessa's resorts into reality.

Plan A had Sun Communities building marinas, restaurants, shops, a floating obstacle course, a miniature golf course, a boardwalk, luxury campgrounds and other features. But the company recently announced it is withdrawing from the project.

A Plan B is still emerging.

One idea is to be less ambitious. Napa County might try a more bite-sized approach by concentrating on Steele Canyon first, with Monticello Shores and Spanish Flat to come later.

"I think being successful at one site at this point is incredibly important to the overall development of Lake Berryessa," said Belia Ramos, chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Bidders that the county previously rejected in favor of Sun Communities might want to step forward, with interest already being expressed. Or maybe the county will release another request for proposals, officials said.

"I'm not ready to just jump back into it without a plan," said Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza. "... If we don't do this right, there's a lot of people who are going to be let down by this."

Supervisors discussed the Lake Berryessa resort situation on June 27. What happens next might become clearer in about 60 days, when the board is slated to hear the next update.

Napa County took over the Lake Berryessa resort redevelopment effort in 2020. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had failed in its own attempts after razing five of seven resorts on federal land around 2009.

Tuesday's discussion included a postmortem on Sun Communities' departure. Bill Raffoul of the company addressed supervisors.

Raffoul cited high utility infrastructure costs, topographical challenges and market conditions among the reasons the firm won't move forward. But he also said resort redevelopment is feasible.

"I think with some creativity, people will put forward something that is just different," he said. "It might be less intensive on the land; it might be less intensive on the utilities."

But Sun Communities doesn't plan to make a revised proposal.

"It just doesn't fit into the box for us, the way that we would have to start over again from the very beginning," Raffoul said, adding the county needs "new blood and enthusiasm."

One issue at Steele Canyon is the water and sewer systems that serve the adjacent rural community of Berryessa Highlands. The resort developer must tie into these systems. But the systems need upgrades.

Sun Communities estimated the cost of Highlands water-and-sewer improvements for its Steele Canyon project to be the $30 million range, county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. County officials think this could be knocked down to the $20 million range.

"It's probably not more than that," Lederer said. "But it's probably not a ton less either. Even a half-sized resort will probably not be half the costs. Once you get started, there's certain things you pay for, whether you're doing x or half-x."

Raffoul suggested the county play a role in finding a solution for the utility systems, such as looking at state and federal grants. He mentioned the prohibitive costs and risks for a private developer.

"Many times, municipalities are better suited to work through some of the complexities of that," he said.

Lederer said having the county spend a lot of money upgrading the Highlands system for a Steele Canyon resort makes sense for a developer. But the money has got to come from somewhere.

"It's challenging, because it's expensive, one way or the other," he said.

Craig Morton is a pest control company owner at Lake Berryessa who for several years helped run the razed Spanish Flat resort in a stripped-down fashion for camping.

"We have to be able to get something going," Morton told supervisors, adding it's been 15 years since some resorts closed permanently, with others being run on an interim basis.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell acknowledged the stakes in trying to revive the Berryessa resort scene.

"We have so many residents over there in the Berryessa area who are pinning their hopes on what happens with these resort plans," she said.

Grant Sedgwick is a consultant working with the county on the redevelopment effort. He struck an optimistic tone, though he also acknowledged the Sun Communities withdrawal is disappointing.

"I'd rather be at a ribbon cutting (for new resorts) today, than this meeting," he told supervisors.

Meanwhile, Napa County is negotiating with another company, Suntex Marinas, to redevelop a fourth resort called Berryessa Point. The county's concessions manager, Leigh Sears, said that effort is still moving "full steam ahead."

Lake Berryessa has had seven resort sites since the 1960s. Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove operate with marinas. Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Putah Canyon are opened in stripped-down fashion for camping and RVs. Monticello Shores and Berryessa Point are closed.

In addition, the Bureau of Reclamation runs the Oak Shores, Olive Orchard, Eticuera Creek and Smittle Creek day-use areas and Capell Cove boat launch.