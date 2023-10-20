9 questions with Robert Curry, executive chef at Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley

Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Road in Rutherford, recently earned its 16th consecutive Michelin Star and is known for its commitment to sourcing local ingredients for its California-style, French-inspired cuisine.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County includes interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa’s thriving dining industry.

This week, we spoke with Robert Curry, executive chef at The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil. The iconic spot recently earned its 16th consecutive Michelin Star and is known for its commitment to sourcing local ingredients for its California-style, French-inspired cuisine.

We offered nine questions to Curry. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

Question: How would you describe your culinary style?

Answer: I grew up in California, so it’s very vegetable-driven cuisine with a lot of French technique and history. And I’ve worked in France, in Monaco. I think a lot of newer French cuisine is vegetable-driven and wine-friendly and I learned to cook in that way.

Q: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere to someone who has never visited?

A: If you think about it, our dining room is really on the hillside in Rutherford. We have a beautiful deck where most people are seated unless it’s winter and cold. I think it’s one of those places you can let go and kind of feel in the moment. That’s what we’re looking for. It’s really lovely.

Q: What is a popular dish on your fall menu?

A: We do a pumpkin bisque with lobster, and it’s spiced in a way that’s not like fall pumpkin spices, but a bisque spice. We just started that two weeks ago. And we always do really well with our pork chop, which is served at lunch with caramelized apples, mustard spaetzle and Swiss chard. Our menu is hyper-seasonal, so it will change later in the fall.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

A: I love to backpack and hike, get out into the mountains and get way back deep into the forest. I also like to ski and play guitar. But I also enjoy cooking when I’m not at work. That’s probably what I do most is cook.

Q: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

A: I like Champagne and red and white Burgundy wines. It sounds snooty, I know. I also like a nice rosé every once in a while. I like the California pinot noirs too, the fruit-forward, lushness of those bigger pinot noirs.

Q: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor you work with?

A: Probably one of my favorites is Full Belly Farm in Capay Valley. The amazing variety of products they have at their stand at the farmers market and the quality of those products blows my mind every time I go.

Q: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

A: We have a lot of nice restaurants in the area, first of all, and we also have all the wine production happening. You can sit on our deck and order a bottle of Frog’s Leap and be looking down on Frog’s Leap Winery. Where else do you find that?

Q: What would you like to see more of in the future of fine dining?

A: I would like to see more fine dining restaurants. People say it’s going away, but … I think the opportunity is there and people want to have that experience.

Q: What would you love to accomplish in the future?

A: I keep things seasonal and tasty. I’m not trying to create world peace, just nice food for people to eat and drink. We try to treat the products with respect and show them for what they are. And we hope people are enjoying it.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer with reporting experience in Florida and Kentucky. Contact them at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.