9 questions with Rogelio Garcia, chef of Michelin-starred Auro in Calistoga

Auro has its own farm and grows vegetables, herbs and flowers for the restaurant, which serves a $175 prix fixe tasting menu.

This week, we caught up with chef Rogelio Garcia at Auro, which opened last fall in the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, 4400 Silverado Trail N., Calistoga.

The fine-dining destination, which serves a five-course tasting menu that changes weekly, became the first Calistoga restaurant with a Michelin star last month.

We offered nine questions to Garcia. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Rogelio Garcia: I think because it was a form of expression and how to be creative. Believe it or not, I took acting classes in high school. And I thought, I don’t know if acting is going to work out, so I went into cooking.

PD: How would you describe your culinary style?

Garcia: My style is to find the source of the ingredient and get inspired by it. I love when there’s a story behind it. The No. 1 thing I enjoy is explaining where everything comes from and the practices they use (on that farm).

PD: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere to someone who’s never visited?

Garcia: I think it’s refined. There’s an attention to detail, but it’s still casual. We don’t have a white tablecloth. We are in Wine Country, though, so the luxury is in the view from our massive windows.

PD: What are some popular dishes on your menu?

Garcia: We surprise guests with six bites at the start of the meal to open up the palate. It’ll be from the season, something spicy, salty and sweet, and they’re dropped at the table all at once. I also love using Japanese Wagyu in my dishes and pair it with summer squashes and a Napa cabernet.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Garcia: In Napa I go to Angèle. It’s in downtown Napa overlooking the river, and it’s almost like sitting in Paris with the bistro-style, amazing service and food. It’s just incredible.

PD: Tell me about a memorable meal you’ve had.

Garcia: When I was learning about fine dining in my early 20s, I really wanted to go to a Michelin-star restaurant. I saved my money for months and finally made it to Michael Mina, which at the time was in San Francisco in Union Square. It was my first time tasting foie gras, served with these sweet peppers and brioche toast, very classic, but it’s a tasting I will always remember.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Garcia: Napa is a new wine region, right? It doesn’t have the hundreds of years of history Europe has. Napa is a perfect example of having great wine, great food and talented chefs. It became a mecca for fine dining. You can grow so many things within a 20-mile radius, and it’s so different from any other place. It’s really cool to be a part of that.

PD: What do you see as the future of fine dining?

Garcia: I think the future will continue to elevate. There’s a lot of talented chefs here who are wanting to open restaurants. I think we’ll be able to see diversity in countries outside of France and Spain. The cool thing here is we’re able to highlight so many different places, not just one region.

PD: What do you like to cook in your off hours?

Garcia: In my off hours I love cooking Mexican food. Growing up in Napa, without even realizing it, I was neglecting my roots. So the last couple years I’ve been studying the history of Mexico to the point I am writing a cookbook about Mexican food, hopefully to be released late 2024. The book is called “Convivir,” or “to intermingle.” We all come from different parts of the world, but when you sit at a table, food is one language everyone speaks. That’s where the name comes from.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer. Contact them at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.