A Napa staple for 90 years: 9 questions with chef Scott Warner of Bistro Don Giovanni

Bistro Don Giovanni, at 4110 Howard Lane, has been operating as a Napa staple restaurant since 1934, and serves classic Italian food made with fresh, local California ingredients.

This week we spoke to Scott Warner, executive chef of Bistro Don Giovanni, a longtime Napa restaurant that serves traditional Italian dishes made with sustainably sourced local ingredients.

We offered nine questions to Warner. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

Question: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Answer: My mom was an amazing cook, and I learned from her as much as I could. At first I was in the music business and ended up doing a lot of catering and cooking to pay the bills. Once I became disillusioned with music, I went into cheffing full-time. The inspiration was definitely my parents. The kitchen was the center and heart of where everything happened.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: The simplest grandma cooking. I prefer rustic home cooking at its best, not highly refined but still full of flavors. And the places I’ve cooked, live fire cooking has been inspirational, too.

Q: How would you describe the restaurant’s atmosphere to someone who has never visited?

A: Giovanni being from a small town near Naples, Italy, it’s focused on his mother’s cooking. We use his mom’s meatball recipe and simple pasta recipes at the core of the menu. It’s home cooking with the context of California ingredients.

Q: What’s the most popular item on the menu?

A: Definitely the pastas and risotto. We do a changing risotto and pastas daily, and we have a gorgeous wood-fire grill for meats and fish. The spaghetti and clams and the pasta Bolognese are top sellers.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

A: Since COVID and everything got crazy expensive, my backyard garden is my most-often visited. I do love having oysters outside at Bouchon Bistro on a summer’s day.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you're not cooking?

A: One right now is biking. I still play music, I turned my garage into a studio, and I play drums, guitar, bass and piano. I try to be like Paul McCartney and do everything. Oh, and skiing in the winter.

Q: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

A: The proximity to the winemakers and vendors and farmers is a beautiful thing. In our large patio you can see the grapes you’re drinking, see the tomatoes you’re eating. And the vendors are in the restaurants. It brings connection there too.

Q: What do you hate cooking or try to avoid?

A: Processed food and out-of-season vegetables. Someone requested an eggplant Parmesan this morning. I’m thinking, they’re green and horrible right now, what are you thinking?

Q: What’s your favorite thing to cook with?

A: My favorite method is with live fire. It forces you to be more interactive and connected to it. I remember when I was working in San Francisco ages ago at Mumu, we made souffles in a wood-fired oven, which was definitely a challenge.

