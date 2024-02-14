Biscuits BBQ pop-up bringing down-home staples to Napa’s high-end culinary scene

Napa County is well-known for its high-end culinary scene, but finger-licking, lip-smacking barbecue options are few and far between.

New places are popping up to counter that, though, including Biscuits BBQ.

The pop-up opens weekend evenings inside Napa’s Melted on Pearl Street. Its chef, Brett Schaublin, grew up in Napa and has turned Biscuits into one of the premier Napa County barbecue choices in less than a year.

Schaublin got his first paid foray into the food industry as a prep cook at Angele Restaurant & Bar in Napa.

“I worked making meat and cheese boards, and as people called in sick, I’d take over their station and worked my way up,” he said.

Esteemed chef Richard Reddington, friends with Angele’s owner Bettina Rouas, eventually got to know Schaublin and extended an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“Whenever you want to become a real chef, come work for me,” Reddington told Schaublin. At the time, Reddington was known for his Michelin-star restaurant Redd and pizza spot Redd Wood, both formerly in Yountville.

Schaublin jumped at the opportunity, and became Redd’s sous chef.

“I traveled the States with him as his right-hand man and met amazing Michelin chefs from all over,” Schaublin said.

He learned in this time never to take things too seriously and always have fun no matter what, he said.

Schaublin took over as chef de cuisine at Redd Wood and worked at other restaurants throughout Napa, where he learned the importance of keeping his word. Ultimately, though, he wanted to spend more time with his daughter, Aubrey, and to start his own business.

“My dad brought it up to me originally, ‘How about you do BBQ?’” Schaublin remembered.

He quit the full-time restaurant gigs in January 2023 and bought a meat smoker on Facebook. It was rusted, but he got some special parts and restored it with his father.

Biscuits was then born.

He and Jessica Kerr, his girlfriend and business partner, posted the smoker outside Pioneer Tap Room in Suisun City. It was an extremely rainy time, but there they stood with just a tent and the smoker.

“Most barbecue is basic with meats and traditional sides, and that’s it,” he said. But the couple wanted Biscuits to be more artistic and fun.

“There are really no boundaries on what barbecue has to be,” he added.

Popular items, like their beef and cheddar tri-tip sandwich and the Brody burger made with a brisket smashed patty marinated in thyme, led to the Biscuit brand spreading to Napa Valley.

In October 2023, Schaublin said, the manager of Melted approached him. Biscuits has since been a pop-up tenant, from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Schaublin likes to rotate three to four menu items a week but always has a few staples on hand, like baby back ribs, potato salad, and macaroni salad. All the breads they use are from Napa’s popular Winston’s Cafe & Bakery, like their cult classic potato buns.

Biscuits is also big on family-style dining. Schaublin said it’s all about the experience.

“Our family style allows people to get back to sharing plates and laughter,” he said.

Giancarlo Fradella, who owns Olde Town Barbershop in Napa, uses Biscuits for pop-up events and parties. He said he’s followed Schaublin’s journey for many years.

“It’s the best barbecue I’ve ever had, and it’s not just barbecue — its foundation is barbecue but the end result is something even better,” Fradella said.

Schaublin said it’s possible to provide a great experience and high-quality food without the “stuffy and pretentious feel.”

“We want to be super approachable so people can be themselves,” he said.