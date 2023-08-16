Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley gets $1.1 million from state for clubhouse

The Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley recently received a $1.1 million allocation from the state of California to support the construction of its American Canyon Clubhouse at 60 Benton Way.

That money will go toward paying off the remaining construction loan for the clubhouse, according to a news release.

“This substantial investment propels the club’s mission to provide an engaging environment for the youth of our community and fosters their growth into responsible and productive citizens,” the release stated.

After the clubhouse was completed in 2018, the club faced “a daunting financial challenge due to unforeseen construction cost overruns,” the news release stated. That put the organization into an additional $1.4 million in debt.

In response to the state’s allocation, the club invited the American Canyon community to join them at the clubhouse Aug. 12, where State Sen. Bill Dodd presented an oversized check for $1.1 million.

Very happy to present this check for $1.1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley for construction of a new clubhouse in American Canyon! Posted by Senator Bill Dodd on Monday, August 14, 2023

The ceremony was held during the organization’s Back2school Block Party, an event that included an open house at the clubhouse, food vendors, a rock wall and field games.

“These events allow families, friends, and neighbors to come together and build lasting connections,” Greg Bouillerce, executive director of the club, said in the news release. “The Boys & Girls Club, as a cornerstone of community support, naturally complements these events by providing a safe and inclusive space in which to build these relationships.”