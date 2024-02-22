Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery gets new head chef: 9 questions with Matt Cardona

The historic Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery, at 1250 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga, offers a sprawling outdoor dining area and well-loved watering hole to the Calistoga area.

This week we stopped by Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery to speak with the new head chef, Matt Cardona. The casual restaurant has a popular outdoor dining venue and an award-winning microbrewery, Napa Valley Brewing Co.

We offered nine questions to Cardona. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

Question: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Answer: I was going to college and playing football and once that ended, I was lucky enough to have good friends in the industry that pointed me to culinary school. I went to CIA in New York, then found my way out to California. Kitchens gave me a home and I fell in love with it.

Q: How would you describe the restaurant’s atmosphere?

A: The Calistoga Inn is a meeting place for anyone and everyone. It’s a huge restaurant with a great outdoor dining space. It’s the local watering hole, as well as a place you can have a wedding event, and it appeals to just about anyone.

Q: What’s the most popular item on the menu?

A: Statistically the burger may sell more, but we think something unique to the Calistoga Inn is we do paella every day. I made five of them last night in a single shift. It’s a nice portion and something unique you don’t really see. We also have a couple staples that are unique, like the avocado pasta we do in the summertime.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

A: I find myself often at Bouchon Bistro, and the classic Bistro Don Giovanni is always a great pick. If I were to go out just by myself to eat, I am more often than not at Squeeze Inn Hamburgers.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you're not cooking?

A: Hanging out with my wife, and going to the gym is a big part of my life. My wife got me into running and now that’s something I do, I love the race scene here.

Q: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor you work with?

A: We don’t have a farm, but we’re lucky to work with Wine Forest Mushrooms. We also work with the Caggiano brothers who make the lamb sausage for our sausage rigatoni, it’s a big seller on the menu. And anytime I can work with Sonoma Produce is great.

Q: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

A: I just recently got to eat at Glen Ellen Star and it was amazing.

Q: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

A: The diners and chefs here have such a high level of education. You know when you walk into a dining room, you’re serving some of the most experienced diners in the world, so you better bring your A-game. It has to be on point. They are showing up here specifically to wine and dine, which is something unique to the area.

Q: What do you hope to see in the future of the Napa dining scene?

A: I’d love to see more of the kind of Ciccio restaurants, more of those family-owned restaurants, like the Calistoga Inn, that aren’t too pretentious and make people feel good.

