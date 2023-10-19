Chef bringing Southern California restaurant Capo to Napa Valley

Santa Monica restaurateur and chef Bruce Marder and his wife, along with their foodie and wine-loving friends, toyed with the notion of opening a bodega restaurant in the countryside of France, Spain or Italy.

But after a trip to Napa Valley, they decided to stay a bit more local.

Marder will bring his Italian recipes and fine wine varietals to St. Helena by the end of next year with the opening of C29, the second location of his Santa Monica restaurant Capo.

“I wanted to open a Capo in Napa Valley because I thought my project would be really great,” Marder told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

The restaurant will be located off Highway 29 — hence its name — in the site of former Chinese restaurant Golden Harvest on Main Street.

It was the last piece of Highway 29 property available between Yountville and Calistoga, he said.

C29 will mirror Capo, but include a new private dining room and added indoor and outdoor dining. Rather than farm-to-table, Marder describes the establishment as “farm-to-kitchen” or “to menu.”

The St. Helena property will have a chicken coop, a bakery, gardens and greenhouses on site, along with a wine exhibition and significant wine storage.

The menu will include Marder’s most authentic recipes yet, he said, and include ingredients sourced locally from Napa Valley farmers.

“I've been contacting farmers about growing my own particular kind of carrot, a particular kind of beet; but it's seasonal stuff, so you have to sort of see how that’s going to work,” he said. “Just work on trying to do the best we can with what's available.”

Marder said he feels Capo’s hospitality-oriented business model will thrive in a small-town setting. His goal is to appeal, not just to tourists but also to locals.

C29’s menu will be accessible, he said. Visitors can dine multiple times a week and enjoy the variety yet simplicity.

With 50 years in the business and a background of studying cooking in Europe, Marder provides classic Italian-style dishes with his own take. Popular dishes, such as the Rigatoni Tartufo Ragu, demonstrate his adventurous craft.

“It's kind of a variation on the basic thing made with pork” — prosciutto, pancetta, pork shoulder, porcini mushrooms, aromatic vegetables, Marsala wine, tomato sauce and white truffle essence.

C29 will offer cured meats and sausages, fresh and dried pasta, and heirloom vegetable dishes.

Capo has a list of 3,000 wines and is a winner of the Wine Spectator Grand Award. C29 will provide a similar list, from top wine regions across the globe.

The project calls for rebuilding the ailing current space. If demolition begins in December or early next year, C29 should open its doors by the end of 2024, Marder said.

“I’m most excited about opening and getting into a routine of working at the restaurant. I'm a cooker. I like to cook. So, I've developed all the recipes myself,” he said. “And constantly with new product and everything, I'll be able to come up with new recipes.”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.