Community meeting planned for revised downtown Napa church workforce housing proposal

Napa’s First United Methodist Church and its development partners recently submitted a plan to build 46 affordable workforce apartments on the downtown church property to the city of Napa.

The plan, first presented during a November open house meeting, is a joint project between the church, Burbank Housing and Napa Valley Community Housing. It would split 46 housing units across a four-story building on the corner of Randolph and Fourth streets, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Since receiving community feedback, the proposal was modified by adding additional parking spaces and shifting the design, according to a news release. (Gayle Bray, director of community partnerships for the community housing organization, noted that the changes include upping the number of parking spots from 48 to 60.)

“The modified design submitted to the City reflects the partnership’s commitment to addressing the community’s and congregation’s desire to bring a more harmonious and compatible addition to the neighborhood, both in building design and the number of parking spaces,” according to the news release.

A meeting that will include an update on those modifications is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 9 at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Members of the development team will be available to speak following the presentation.

Further outreach meetings will be held concurrent with the city’s review process. At that point the development team will pursue funding for the project, according to the press release.

