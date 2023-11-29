Culinary Institute of America names new chef for Copia campus

It’s not often a salad is described as a menu highlight, but plates piled high with seasonal leaves, garden vegetables, herbs and edible flowers make dishes at The Grove stand out.

The Grove, the main restaurant at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa, has a new chef de cuisine with big, bright ideas. The school announced Nov. 28 that 1999 graduate Deborah Mullin will lead its food and beverage outlets and menu design.

Mullin said she draws inspiration from Italian cuisines, grounded in the communal, celebratory experience of food in that region.

She plans to showcase CIA’s gardens in a tangible, dynamic way on ever-changing, seasonal menus.

“The Grove is a phenomenal ideal spot for locals and visitors alike,” she said. “This experience does attract graduates of the CIA, but it is professionally run, and we have access to so many elements that make dining out unique. I find that there still aren’t that many restaurants in and around downtown that you can quickly hop to that offer the type of experience we offer.”

In addition to The Grove, Mullin is preparing menus for the late-night cocktail lounge The Haven, set to reopen in March 2024, and Lunch Box at Copia, where guests can pick up a variety of fresh sandwiches and bowls.

Mullin has many plans in the works, including a from-scratch pasta program, pizza program and upcoming bread program. The Grove will undergo some light renovations in January that will make some parts of the kitchen more visible, too.

The Haven, she said, will be a “phenomenal experience,” offering a combination of speakeasy elements, live fire cooking, and a concise but exciting menu.

There will be plenty of options that run the gamut from beef rib-eye to thoughtfully created plant-based dishes, Mullin said, matching some of Copia’s vegetable-forward initiatives.

“Our culinary gardens allow us to harvest food at the peak of freshness and get it directly on guests’ plates within a day,” she said. “What we’re doing is getting back to legumes, greens and vegetables, focusing on more plants on plates, being assertive with grains and honing in on elements people find inspirational about Italian dining.”

Menu highlights include the Misticanza salad ($14), created with seasonal leafy greens, soft-stem herbs and edible flowers; Vermilion rockfish and Manila clams ($38), served alongside The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s stringent Seafood Watch guidelines for sustainability with garden-picked escarole, frisee and borage flower and a side of Rancho Gordo Cicerchia beans ($12), made with garlic-sauteed chicories and dressed with spring onion oil, lemon zest and essence of timut black pepper.

“Chef Mullin's dedication to sustainability and culinary excellence perfectly aligns with the CIA’s vision,” CIA California Campus Managing Director Thomas Bensel said in a release. “The CIA at Copia has been a great platform for showcasing the culinary talents of CIA alumni and Chef will continue the tradition of creating memorable experiences for our guests.”

CIA alumna Ashley Goodloe will work alongside Mullin as pastry chef, while Jonathan Duke will serve as senior director of food and beverage operations and McKenna Pautsch will serve as food and beverage manager.

“I’m looking forward to honing in on elements that will make dining here a fuller experience,” Mullin said. “We’re creating a celebratory atmosphere with bold, color plates full of deep layers of flavor.”