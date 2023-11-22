David Stevens, Napa Valley wine industry leader and founder of animal rescue, dies at 72

David Stevens’ innovative approach to the wine retail business in Napa Valley made him a leader in the industry. But it is Jameson Humane, an animal rescue organization he founded with his wife, Monica, that is his lasting legacy.

Stevens, 72, died Nov. 12 after developing Alzheimer’s disease.

He grew up in Minot, North Dakota, and moved to San Francisco in 1975. Stevens arrived in Napa Valley in 1995 and became a bartender at Tra Vigne restaurant in St. Helena, where he also ran the wine program. This led to the co-founding in 2003 of ACME Fine Wines, which pioneered a new approach to wine retail, focusing on rare and often overlooked wines from smaller producers in California.

“What a great valley we live in; all these people are reaching out to remember David. But he deserves it,” his wife, Monica Stevens, told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

The two met in 2006, and together they founded 750 Wines in 2009. There, they built on relationships grown over decades with vintners and winemakers to create a private tasting room and wine shop that showcased local classics, as well as new wines being produced in Napa and Sonoma.

Wine Access acquired 750 Wines in 2021.

“He had a great palate, and he loved his wines,” said Dave Stoneberg, former longtime editor of the St. Helena Star, who for many years organized the Star-Napa Valley Vintners tasting panel of local wines, which Stevens often attended.

“He discovered people like Russell Bevan and Robert Foley who were making fabulous wines. He was the first to do something like that,” he said.

Andy Beckstoffer, a grapegrower whose vineyards include holdings in Napa, Lake, and Mendocino counties, said he had known Stevens for a long time.

“He was a gentleman. He took care of people. When you work as a bartender, you learn how to keep people happy,” Beckstoffer said. “But it’s also important to remember that he and Monica were a pair. They created these things together.”

In 2014, the Stevenses founded Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, now known as Jameson Humane. Named for the Great Pyrenees that Monica had rescued in Chicago, Jameson Humane is a no-kill sanctuary for animals that focuses on a broad program of education, prevention and intervention.

“I got involved in (Jameson Humane) a long time ago,” said Beckstoffer, who has hosted fundraisers for the nonprofit organization at his Napa Valley property. “Do you know, what touched me was learning that one of the things they do is help elderly people who have pets, a dog or a cat that’s their support. That’s all they have, but they worry, what will happen to these companions when they’re gone? Jameson takes care of them.”

To date, Jameson Humane has helped more than 60,000 animals across 26 states — dogs and cats, but also rabbits, chickens, birds, horses, cows, sheep, emus, peacocks, llamas, goats, ducks, donkeys and turtles.

Through Jameson’s seven-day-a-week community helpline, callers can find help for challenges that also include emergency and general medical care and surgery. Jameson will provide free pet food and supplies and find temporary foster homes in domestic violence cases. They have even been known to help with deposits to landlords for pets.

Another effort Jameson has undertaken is a disaster preparation, response and recovery effort for companion animals and their human during wildfires, earthquakes, pandemics, blackouts and floods. For animals separated from their homes and people by a disaster, Jameson works with community emergency services to provide food, shelter, and rescue and medical services.

One of their newer programs, Leaders for Ethics, Animals, and the Planet, offers high school students hands-on farmed and domestic animal care experiences and the opportunity to earn $1,000 by volunteering at participating animal sanctuaries.

Jameson Human’s work is supported by teams of volunteers and by WineaPAWlooza, an annual fundraiser that takes place in summer in Napa Valley.

For WineaPAWlooza, the Stevenses combined philanthropy, wine and music. A bassist, Stevens was a member of Wristrocket, a rock ’n’ roll band started by guitarist Jeff Smith, founder of Hourglass Winery.

“David’s wine work was important,” Stoneberg said, “but Jameson Humane has touched so many people. It reaches beyond St. Helena to other counties — they just did spay and neuter clinics in Lake County for people who can’t afford to pay for this — and even to other states. It’s this work that will live on.”

“He will be missed,” Beckstoffer added.

A celebration of Stevens’ life is planned for November.