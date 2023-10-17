Developing a No. 1 burger: 9 questions with Jennifer Rebman of Gott’s Roadside in Napa

Gott’s Roadside has eight locations in the Bay Area, including two in Napa County, at 933 Main St. (Highway 29), St. Helena, and the Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St., Napa.

Founded by brothers Joel and Duncan Gott in 1999 in St. Helena, Gott’s Roadside now has eight Bay Area locations and has been recognized as a James Beard America’s Classic.

Chef Jennifer Rebman serves as culinary director for the restaurant brand, spearheading development of menu items like the top-selling elevated California burger.

We offered nine questions to Rebman as Gott’s launched fall menu specials. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

Question: How would you describe your culinary style?

Answer: I pull a lot of inspiration from my travels. I’ve gone to Mexico City a couple times over the last six years, and I’ve been inspired by their food and flavors, and that’s where the (fall special) torta comes from. This is our second time running the special. We ran it a year ago, and when we took it off the menu people wrote and said it should be a permanent menu item. At Gott’s we can introduce lots of different flavors and bring them to life.

Q: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere to someone who has never visited?

A: It’s a classic roadside stand, but with a broadened menu. There’s really something for everybody. We have vegetarian, vegan items and tried and true vegetables. What’s nice is people can come more than once a week. If your kid wants a burger but mom wants tacos and half a bottle of Rombauer, you can do that. Gott’s is that happy place where you can indulge in some fun food and good company.

Q: What is the most popular dish on your menu?

A: The cheeseburger is obviously our No. 1 seller. But some years ago, I wanted to do more of a top-shelf burger and started working on the California Burger, which has a fried egg and arugula and Cowgirl Creamery cheese. It’s right under the cheeseburger as a top seller. One of my first projects here was to expand the salad category, and I reformulated our Vietnamese salad and now it’s our No. 1 selling salad.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

A: I love hanging out with my family, and I love to ride my bike. I also do ceramics. I joined a studio, and I probably go at least three times a week and I love it. It’s incredibly therapeutic.

Q: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

A: I would say I tend to drink lighter wines like Grüner Veltliner wine. It’s nice and crisp and bright and goes with everything.

Q: What do you hate cooking, or try to avoid?

A: Baking is harder for me because I don’t love to follow recipes. I like to add this and that, and you can’t do that with baking. It takes some discipline. You have to make sure to get your ingredients portioned out before you start.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

A: Everything in Mexico City for sure. Here, I just went to Noodle in a Haystack (in San Francisco) and had an incredible meal. The dining experience was fabulous, and the owners talk to you the whole time and explained the process. I was blown away.

Q: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

A: I went to (the fine dining restaurant) Pujol in Mexico City in 2018, and it exceeded all expectations. The simplicity of the plating but depth of what was being presented was so extraordinary. They have a mole that is aged and served with fresh, beautiful tortillas that is mind-blowing.

Q: What are you looking forward to in the future for Gott’s Roadside?

A: Gott’s is turning 25 next year, so it’s a big year for us. My big project is to map out the entire year of specials, starting now. Normally I don’t do that. We’re putting a lot of thought into bringing back old favorites, current favorites, some new things and some kind of sweet treat. I’ve got my hands full with recipe testing, and I’m looking forward to it.

