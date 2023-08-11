Food City Market holds grand opening in Napa

After years of work, the Food City Market at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road opened to customers Aug. 11.

The opening of the market marks another stage in the rejuvenation of the Food City shopping center, which has been taking place over the past few years. Originally started in the 1940s, it served as one of the city’s first “drive-in” shopping hubs.

Store owner Jimmy Mangat said the market will operate as a small grocery store.

“We’ll have a little bit of everything, all the essentials,” he said. “From groceries, fruits, all the beverages, snacks, ice cream, household items. And prepared food, like cold sandwiches, salads, pasta.”

Mangat said the market will be convenient for the neighborhood, given a lack of local fresh food grocery stores in and around the downtown Napa area.

Many people in this locale drive to the north side of the city, past downtown Napa, to the Whole Foods or Safeway stores located there, he said. (Downtown Napa previously had a Safeway at Jefferson and Clay streets, but the building remains empty after it was vacated following the 2014 south Napa earthquake.)

Mangat added he already owns and operates two Napa convenience stores on the western side of Highway 29 — Pueblo Market and Solano Market — and has about 12 years of experience running those. The Food City Market is his largest venture to date, he said.

The market was still receiving shipments as of Aug. 10, a day before it opened, Mangat added. It will likely take a few more weeks for the store to be fully stocked. But almost everything was ready for the store’s grand opening day, he said.