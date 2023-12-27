From the Windy City back to Wine Country: 9 questions with Dan Solomon, head chef at The Kitchen at Priest Ranch in Yountville

Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

The Priest Ranch winery opened the fast-casual restaurant The Kitchen in November, where Dan Solomon prepares a menu that melds Chicago-style dishes with high-quality, seasonal ingredients and California classics, at 6488 Washington St., Yountville.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County includes interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa’s thriving dining industry.

This week we spoke with Dan Solomon, head chef at The Kitchen at Priest Ranch in Yountville. The winery opened fast-casual restaurant The Kitchen in November, where Solomon prepares a menu that melds Chicago-style dishes with high-quality, seasonal ingredients and California classics. In addition to running The Kitchen, Solomon puts together wine and food pairings for the tasting room and other on-site events.

We offered nine questions to Solomon. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Dan Solomon: I fell into it in high school, then decided culinary school sounded good. I definitely grew to love it. I worked in Chicago for a while, worked in Napa for three years, then moved back to Chicago. I came back to Napa at the beginning of this year, for this position at The Kitchen. It’s been a nice change of pace coming here and being creative.

PD: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere to someone who hasn’t been there?

Solomon: Elevated fast-casual counter service. In Yountville, most restaurants are a “sit there for two hours, spend $300” sort of place. We wanted to be a more casual, daytime place, serving burgers, sandwiches and salads. All the food is designed to pair really well with Priest Ranch wines. I also run pairing menus for the tasting room. One of the popular ones is a bacon pairing, four wines paired with four flavors of bacon. Each bacon is cooked sous vide and topped with a different sauce.

PD: What’s the most popular item on the menu?

Solomon: The smash patty burger. It’s topped with bread and butter pickles, fresh tomato, lettuce, caramelized onion, American cheese and a house version of burger sauce. We use some housemade jiardiniera instead of sweet relish and put it on a really nice sesame bun from Bouchon Bakery.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Solomon: Probably Angèle. I’m a big fan of that classic French-style cooking. I definitely love a good steak tartare, and they do it right over there. A close second is probably La Taberna.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Solomon: Traveling with my wife is definitely a big one. We were just in Copenhagen at the beginning of the month to eat at Noma. It’s gorgeous there. I like going out, trying new restaurants. I dabble a little in golf. I’m not very good, but it’s nice.

PD: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

Solomon: The style we usually go for is a pinot noir or sauvignon blanc, definitely a sparkling wine. I lean toward the lighter-bodied wines.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Solomon: How centered everything is around the wine. At a lot of restaurants here, wine and food go side by side, or sometimes even wine takes the front seat. Whereas back home (in Chicago) the focus is really on the food and the wine list is a complement. Here it’s the opposite. I think it makes it more unique than a lot of places in the world.

PD: What do you hate cooking or try to avoid?

Solomon: I love to eat mussels, but I’m not a big fan of cleaning them to get them ready to cook. Everything after that is great. And I’m not a huge fan of beets, so I tend to stay away from them.

PD: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

Solomon: Well, Noma was really cool. It has this reputation of being the weird kid on the block, and there were some weird things, like a reindeer brain omelet. It was really delicious, but not what you’d expect. One of the courses was kombucha-infused SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), and there was a Danish cheese and cherry leaf sandwich. The whole meal and experience was really cool. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, since they’re closing at the end of next year, so it made it extra special.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer. Contact them at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.