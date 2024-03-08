Lawsuit alleges Mary’s Pizza manager sexually assaulted 2 employees in Napa

Mary’s Pizza Shack is being sued by two former employees who say a shift manager sexually harassed and touched them at the family-run chain’s restaurant in Napa.

Plaintiffs, identified in a complaint as Jane Does One and Two, say they were under the age of 18 when Angel Isaiha Lopez harassed them over a period prior to February 2022.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Daniel Russo said Jane Doe One worked at Mary’s on Jefferson Street June 2020 to March 2022. Jane Doe Two was there September 2021 to March 2022.

They filed a lawsuit Feb. 28 in Napa County Superior Court claiming Lopez, now 28, slapped their butts, touched Jane Doe Two’s breasts and made inappropriate comments during work.

Their lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, failure to prevent harassment and discrimination, sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring.

It names Lopez and Mary’s Pizza Shack, including local branch owners Cullen Williamson and Vincent Albano. The latter owns the Napa restaurant and is Mary’s former CEO. Mary’s has locations across the North Bay.

“By not controlling it, they endorsed it,” Russo said of management’s response to Lopez’s alleged behavior.

When reached by The Press Democrat, Albano replied in an email with his current position with Mary’s but did not comment on the lawsuit.

Williamson said he owned a Mary's Pizza Shack in Rohnert Park from 2009 to 2023 and was unaware of activity in Napa or any other location. He currently owns two area Mary’s Pizza Shacks and said he doesn’t know why he’s named in the lawsuit.

Although it names Mary’s Pizza Shack in general, the corporation dissolved last year and each location is owned by an individual family member.

The Napa restaurant closed for eight months before reopening in September.

The lawsuit follows criminal proceedings from July 2022, when the Napa County District Attorney’s Office charged Lopez with two misdemeanor counts of battery.

He pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and is scheduled to go to trial in June. He could not be reached for comment regarding the civil suit.

Lopez denied the allegations when questioned by investigators, according to a Napa County Criminal Justice system arrest/detention/complaint form. It states Lopez claimed he “could not get aroused by women because he only likes men.”

According to the civil complaint, Lopez and a restaurant manager lived together in early 2022 when the alleged harassment took place.

Lopez touched Jane Doe 1 “in a sexual manner, frequently talked about his sexual exploits and made sexually suggestive comments,” according to the complaint.

In February 2022, the complaint states, Lopez slapped Jane Doe 2’s but while she entered a Door Dash order and “repeatedly touched her breasts and fondled them.”

A meeting took place in March 2022 for Lopez, the manager and both plaintiffs to discuss another employee’s problematic behavior.

The girls disclosed Lopez’s behavior and he denied the allegations, according to the civil complaint. The manager told them to explain what happened, but soon asked them to leave after arguing ensued.

Later that night, Jane Doe 2’s mother called the manager about the harassment.

The manager claimed she had tried to protect the girls and Lopez would be transferred to another restaurant.

“(She) did not mention precisely what behavior she had ‘tried to protect’ plaintiffs from experiencing, but she was evidently aware that the plaintiff girls needed protection,” according to the complaint.

