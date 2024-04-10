Meet the team behind Norman Rose Tavern revamp in Napa

This week, we spoke to the team at Norman Rose Tavern, a casual neighborhood pub serving American food and microbrewed beers.

Owner Vladimir Garris bought the tavern last June from its previous owners and now runs the restaurant alongside chef Santiago Garcia. Norman Rose Tavern diversified its menu to offer more entrees, like short ribs cooked for six hours, as well as 15 beers on draft.

We offered the pair nine questions. Here’s a sampling of our recent conversation:

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking professionally?

Santiago Garcia: I started from a dishwasher going up to prep cook and line cook. My experience is all food. I was always trying to be a chef one day.

Vladimir Garris: Chef and I worked together at Calistoga Inn for four years. When I bought Norman Rose Tavern, he did some consulting for me and then decided to come on full time in December.

PD: Do you have your own farm or a favorite farm purveyor you use?

Garris: We work with Roanoke Farm, and we’re about to sign a deal with another friend’s local farm. We also go to the farmers markets as much as we can, as well as use bigger purveyors like Greenleaf.

PD: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere?

Garris: We’re an everyday restaurant that offers great value to locals and visitors alike, sandwiched between two hotels on the corner of first street. We have a tavern feel. We’re actually doing a remodel in late June to upgrade our patio.

PD: What’s the most popular thing on your menu?

Garris: By far the burger. We use a local bun from a bakery called Cleo’s, we get them delivered from two blocks away. We add fresh butter lettuce, sliced tomato and black Angus 80/20 beef specially made for us by Golden Gate.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?

Garcia: I spend time with my family. The kitchen is hard, so I take my days off and get out with my wife and kid.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit that’s not your own?

Garris: Lately it’s been a Mexican restaurant down the street, Don Perico.

Garcia: I like the Napa General Store, they have very good breakfast. Otherwise my wife cooks for me, mostly I eat at home.

PD: What’s your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

Garcia: I love cabernets like Rombauer wine.

Garris: I love some of the Napa cabernets like Darioush. For more value I like Ridge Three Valley wines. (At the restaurant) we have a great Portuguese white that’s only $12 a glass, a light, crisp wine you can drink all day.

PD: Is there anything you hate cooking or try to avoid?

Garcia: I hate cooking nachos. People say, ‘You’re Mexican, why do you hate it?’ But you know - maybe because we get orders so often but I don’t get to eat it often. You enjoy nachos when you go to a basketball game, and I don’t have that type of time.

Garris: We do have great nachos though. We do pulled pork nachos with the pork made in-house.

PD: What stands out to you about the downtown Napa dining scene?

Garris: There’s some very good restaurants and lots of competition. What stands out about Napa versus other towns in the valley is the fact you have such a diverse style of restaurants to go to within walking distance. You can get yourself a hotel room and expose yourself to many different styles.

