Napa among best family-friendly travel destinations in US, according to Yelp

Napa is one of the best cities in the country for families to visit, according to a new report out by Yelp.

Napa placed second in the review website’s March 19 list of “Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations,” coming in behind only Fredericksburg, Texas.

The list includes cities that have options for outdoorsy, foodie or culture-seeking families, Yelp said. To compile the list, the website analyzed cities where “family friendly” searches saw significant increases in 2023 versus 2022.

Alongside it’s world-class wineries, Yelp noted that Napa has family-friendly shops and eateries at Oxbow Public Market and restaurants like Boon Fly Cafe, boasting a Dr. Seuss-inspired Green Eggs and Ham dish with poached farm fresh eggs, honey-cured ham, lemon-leek cream and crispy hash browns.

Other Napa offerings highlighted on the list include the outdoor sculpture walk at Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and the hands-on farm experience at Connolly Ranch.

Fredericksburg, which topped Yelp’s list, features main street shops offering a small-town charm, and Enchanted Rock State Park providing family-friendly outdoors fun, the website said.

Historic Charlottesville, Virginia; beachfront Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; and Rocky Mountain-set Breckenridge, Colorado, rounded out the top five cities on Yelp’s list.

San Luis Obispo was the only other California city to make the list, coming in at No. 9.

For more, go to yelp.com.