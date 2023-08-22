Napa apartment rental vacancy rate still indicates ‘severe shortage’ of rentals

Available apartment rentals are slightly harder to find this year in the city of Napa.

The city’s rental apartment vacancy rate hit 1.7% this year, a finding affirmed by the city’s planning commission Aug 17. That represents a 0.3% decrease from the 2% rate last year.

But the low rate is nothing new: The city’s vacancy rate has generally hovered around 1.5% to 2% over the past decade, with a low of 1% in 2018. The highest vacancy rate in the past 15 years was 4% in 2009.

Because of a city policy, the planning commission is required to determine the city’s rental vacancy rate each year for multifamily housing. That’s achieved by city staff surveying at least 80% of apartment communities with more than 20 units.

This year, the survey — which took place between July 25 and July 31 — included 87.5% of such communities, which represented 95.2% of all units in that category, according to the staff report.

Apartment complexes that have been operational for less than six months aren’t included in the survey, given a new apartment complex would likely have a higher vacancy rate, according to senior planner Michael Walker.

The policy is used to determine whether multifamily property owners can convert apartment units into condominiums, but that hasn’t happened since 2005 as owners are banned from such conversions when the rate falls below 5%.

When the city falls below the 5% mark, city code determines the city’s housing market has a rental housing shortage. If it’s 3% or less — which has been the case in Napa for the past 12 years — it’s considered a severe rental housing shortage.

Commissioner Gordon Huether questioned the need for the commission to make the determination at the Aug. 17 meeting, given the result has been the same for years.

“We come up here every year and it’s always around one point something, and not anywhere near 5%,” Huether said.

Commission chair Bob Massaro said he felt the numbers were “sobering.”

He noted the rate has remained low despite construction of hundreds of rental units over the past several years — including the Napa River-adjacent Braydon apartments, which has added nearly 300 units and is slated to add about 200 more.

“With all the apartments coming online at Braydon, you would think that it would mitigate this problem,” Massaro said.

