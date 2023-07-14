Napa City Council facing stiff opposition on conversion of motel into homeless housing

The city of Napa was awarded $15 million in state funding last month to lease out Motel 6 on Solano Avenue for three years, enabling a plan to move 120 homeless residents out of local encampments and into supportive housing.

But on Tuesday, the Napa City Council will decide whether the city should move forward with the plan, which has received considerable pushback from residents and businesses.

Residents at a small homeless encampment July 11 in an area behind the Motel 6, adjacent to the Vine Trail, said they hadn’t heard from anyone recently about the possibility of being moved into housing.

Tricia, who requested her last name not be used and said she has experienced homelessness in Napa for a long time, said housing is clearly needed.

There were very few homeless people in downtown Napa when she was a bartender decades ago, she said. But she watched as those numbers grew over the years.

Converting Motel 6 into transitional housing could attract more homeless individuals to the area and make life worse for her, she said.

But she’d be interested in a room there — if there was enough space.

“We definitely need something in Napa, and it’s been a long time coming,” she said.

Though, residents and business owners have expressed concerns about safety and the negative impact on businesses in the area. They also signaled caution over encampment areas becoming repopulated after being cleared.

The community resistance to the Motel 6 plan first materialized at a Napa City Council meeting in January, when the Council was asked to approve a grant application for California’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program.

During the Jan. 17 meeting, members of the public pointed to the behavior of residents at Motel 6 when it temporarily was used to shelter homeless individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about how they’d had negative experiences with homeless people in the area.

Mary Cooke, who runs an orthodontic business adjacent to Motel 6, mentioned the several schools in the area of the motel. She said she worried about children walking from school to her office if the motel was converted.

She told the council members that, during the pandemic, motel residents would go onto her property, smoking, drinking and leaving litter.

Mark Van Gordor, a former Napa City Council member, said he wasn’t happy to see the growth of encampments in Napa, but he had spoken with several local people experiencing homelessness.

Hearing their stories, he said, was difficult.

“They’re young people, a lot of them,” Van Gorder said during the meeting. “They’re not all drug addicted, they’re not all alcoholics, and then a lot of them don’t even necessarily have mental problems.

“They’re just going through tough times. So, I don’t want to sound like we need to get rid of the homeless people.”

Council members assured those at the meeting that they would only approve the application at that time; they would need a separate conversation about the project if the funding came through.

But council members raised their own concerns, namely about encampments repopulating, particularly in areas under bridges and near freeways owned by the California Department of Transportation — which the city has limited ability to respond to.

“If we don’t have an assurance or guarantee or something that those areas aren’t going to repopulate, then we’re kind of doubling the problem,” Council member Beth Painter said at the time.

Other council members spoke to how the state funds would enable the city's response to homelessness that wouldn’t be feasible with local resources.

Council member Mary Luros said she sympathized with the local business owners and residents, and that she agreed the situation was untenable.

Ultimately, she said, she’d rather have people “off the street and getting services.”

“We can’t, as a city, afford to get 120 people off the street without help from the state,” Luros said during the meeting.

How the plan would be carried out has changed since the January meeting, following a series of city meetings with area residents, according to Deputy City Manager Molly Rattigan.

Under the plan up for approval Tuesday, full-time security would be provided at the site, Rattigan said in an email. The city is currently seeking two full-time security officers, and future security contracts will include patrols of adjacent areas, as well as areas along Solano Avenue and Redwood Road where school children might be walking.

Additionally, $200,000 has been allocated for Napa CAMS, the network of city- and private-owned security cameras accessible by the Napa Police Department. Those funds will allow for cameras to be placed at the site and at neighboring properties, as well as in former encampment areas, according to Rattigan.

The plan also stipulates that meals would be provided for Motel 6 residents, fencing would be replaced along neighboring properties and Motel 6 residents wouldn’t initially be allowed to have guests, she said.

It would require the city, in coordination with CalTrans, to have a planned response if encampments reappear in areas alongside Highway 29.

And the city would review the operational needs of the homeless services program at the Motel 6, to be run by Abode Services, Rattigan said.

Freemont-based Abode Services has operated in Napa County since 2017. The agency operates an emergency shelter and it provides outreach and housing support for low-income and homeless individuals.

Abode Services’ goal is to find permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness, said Kara Carnahan, the agency’s vice president of programs in Napa, Alameda and San Francisco counties.

But, she said, there aren't a sufficient number of units available.

Many of the people Abode serves are seniors, disabled and have chronic health issues, she said. It can be difficult for someone living on the street, who is focused largely on day-to-day survival, to get through the paperwork and other steps needed to secure permanent housing.

Transitional or bridge housing, which is what the Motel 6 would be, works as a step in-between living on the streets and a permanent residence, Carnahan said.

It’s somewhere residents can start to build a sense of stability, she said.

“Just coming indoors and having a safe place to lock the door and get regular sleep in a bed and regular, healthier meals is tremendous,” Carnahan said Wednesday.

“Not having to worry about, ‘Where am I going to be safe?’ from minute to minute psychologically does wonders for people.”

At the same time, Carnahan said, Abode, along with the city and county, want to be good neighbors to area businesses and residents. She said her agency will address concerns as they arise and doesn’t want to be seen as a nuisance.

But, she added, sometimes people forget that those experiencing homelessness are part of the community — and are often locals.

“Sometimes communities think of or respond to the homeless as ‘others’ in a community, but in actuality they are people’s siblings and sometimes parents and friends and ex-husbands and wives,” Carnahan said.

“These are people first — and part of our community. They’re not ‘others’ to be discarded.”

The three-year lease of the Motel 6 would overlap with over 100 permanent supportive housing units for homeless residents that are set to open, or already have opened, in the city, ncluding the conversion of the Wine Valley Lodge into the 54-unit Valley Lodge Apartments.

Rattigan previously said Napa will soon see a decline in the local homeless population as those housing projects come online.

The city aims to ultimately transition at least 80 of the people that would live in Motel 6 transitional housing into a permanent residence.

Napa’s homeless population has seen only small increases in recent years. The county’s annual one-day count of homeless residents, carried out in January, tallied 506 people — including 349 unsheltered people — representing an increase of 12 from the 2022 count.

“The nice thing about the Napa homeless population is that it still feels small enough that we could put an actual dent in it,” Carnahan said.

The 65 rooms that would become available with the Motel 6 lease would give the city legal justification to clear encampments, for which there’s a legal restriction unless the city can offer alternative shelter.

If the plan is approved, encampments in areas owned by CalTrans — such as along Highway 29 — would be prioritized for clearance. Encampments along the Napa River and in Kennedy Park would also be atop the list.

“It is really only with increased shelter capacity that we're really going to be able as a city to effectively address unsheltered encampments,” Rattigan said.

