Napa City Council rejects move toward paid parking in downtown

No paying for parking in downtown Napa, at least for now, city leaders decided Tuesday.

After a lengthy discussion, City Council rejected, in an informal 4-1 vote, a proposal that would have required drivers to pay for parking downtown. Mayor Scott Sedgley was the only member who spoke in support of paid parking.

A majority of the council agreed that more needs to be figured out before the city moves forward with a paid parking plan.

“We want to get this right. We want to do this thoughtfully,” Council member Beth Painter said during Tuesday night’s regular council session.

Council member Liz Alessio also noted during the meeting, she is concerned about the public equity of the program — who would it help or harm? Business owners are already having a difficult time finding employees, she said, and paid parking would likely make that even more difficult.

For that reason, Alessio added, the city needs to put together a comprehensive parking-management plan before committing to a paid parking program.

“This time, I just think, is not the right time,” she said. “... The majority of our workforce don’t make a living wage, so this is hard for me to rationalize for the greater community.”

What paid parking would look in the city’s downtown is unknown and a plan would have had to have been developed had council OK’d the measure, according to city Parking Programs Manager Tony Valadez.

"Everybody’s kind of dealing with different challenges, and it’s a very complex problem, so as a result a very complex solution will need to come about," Valadez said. “... This feels like the beginning of the beginning. This is: Do we move forward with this or not?"

Valadez did, however, suggest that a tentative proposed rate be $2.50 per hour for on-street parking, and $1.50 per hour for off-street parking.

He estimated the city would raise nearly $2.2 million in the first year of the program, not counting potential subsidized rates for locals or other possibilities that would decrease those suggested rates.

Valadez also talked through several ways a city-run program might address existing problems such as, the lack of employee-designated parking and premium on-street parking, as well as how the city would enforce new parking rules.

He suggested council consider creating an employee-parking plan that might charge $30 per month for parking along city streets and in garages, $20 per month for parking just in garages, and $10 a month as a subsidized rate for lower-income downtown workers.

Council member Bernie Narvaez said he wasn’t necessarily against paid parking, but he believes the city is rushing into it.

Painter said the city would be putting the cart before the horse by not figuring out a comprehensive parking-management plan before asking council to OK charging for downtown parking.

“We’d have to do this incrementally,” Painter said. “And maybe we’ll get to a point where we look at a paid plan downtown, but I don’t think it’s our first step out of the gate. And I don’t think it’s the way to build the dialogue we’re having now.”

Mayor Scott Sedgley — who favors a paid program for downtown Napa — said the city needs revenue to pay for a parking-management plan, and paid parking is the obvious source of that revenue.

He said he is concerned about the financial implications of “kicking the can down the road.”

The city of Napa has been exploring the possibility of paid parking in downtown Napa since 2015 when such a plan was recommended by Los-Angeles-based Walker Parking Consultants.

The effort was revitalized in January, when the city said, in a news release, it would be rolling out such a program this year.

“There’s more questions here that we need to answer first before we jump into paid parking,” Narvaez said.

Two community meetings followed that announcement, and attendees of those meetings were generally opposed to paid parking in downtown.

The complaints were echoed during Tuesday’s meeting, when some members of the public said such a program would harm tourism and disincentivize local residents from driving downtown.

But paid parking would, according to city staff and consultant Julie Dixon, help free up downtown street parking spaces that are often full, particularly during peak hours.

In turn, that would push people toward free spaces in the city’s currently underutilized lots and garages.

Following the community meetings earlier this year, the city’s Community Development Department shifted to conducting outreach through a series of one-on-one meetings with downtown stakeholders.

Through those meetings and presentations to downtown groups, according to a city staff report, a number of downtown businesses favor a paid parking program.

That includes the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Slow Down Napa, Napa Climate Now!, the Downtown Napa Association and the Napa Chamber of Commerce, the staff report stated.

But support wasn’t in strong evidence during Tuesday’s meeting, with several public commentors saying they supported paid parking in concept, but they were really more interested in the city improving parking management.

“I want to move forward with a parking-management plan, I just don’t think we’re ready to move forward with a paid component,” Alessio said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.