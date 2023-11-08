Napa council OKs water rate increase, 53-home subdivision

The Napa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved two separate items, one to increase rates for city water customers and the construction of a new 53-home subdivision in northern Napa.

The rate increases — the first since October 2021 — will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, and the first bills with the new rates will be in March and April.

The increase will add up to about $5 per month more in the winter and $10 per month more in the summer for average residential water users. Water rate increases along similar lines will also move forward for irrigation, other commercial uses and multifamily residential customers.

Additional increases will go into effect each year until 2028.

The added revenue will go toward paying down the rising costs of running the city’s 100-year-old water system and purchasing water from the California State Water Project. The city’s water division currently has a $6.8 million annual deficit, according to city officials.

The funding would also be used to set the city up for a $100 million bond issuance in 2027 to pay for capital improvements to the water system, including an $80 million upgrade to the city’s Lake Hennessey treatment plant, a transmission main replacement, a Hennessey spillway expansion and other recommendations of the city’s 30-year water master plan.

Joy Eldredge, the city's deputy utilities director, said the city maintains a $941 million water system and the city’s annual budget allocates just $38 million, along with a $6 million allocation for capital improvements.

And, she said, 90% of the revenue that goes into the system is from bimonthly water bills.

“We have to make sure this system remains reliable,” she said.

The council members said they agreed with moving forward with the rate increase given the need to maintain the water system.

“I wish we didn’t have to do this, I’ll just say that on behalf of the residents,” council member Liz Alessio said. “But I also know it's unavoidable.”

Vintage Farm subdivision OK’d

The council also unanimously approved a 53-home subdivision proposed for the Vintage Farm site at 1185 Sierra Ave.

The subdivision is set to include a mix of one- and two-story single-family homes, some of which may include accessory dwelling units.

The roughly 10.45-acre property is owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District, and in 2020 the district agreed to sell the site to developer Davidon Homes.

Steve Abbs, vice president of acquisition and development for Davidon, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the homes will include an all-electric option.

Rabinder Mangewala, the school district’s chief business official, said at the meeting the district strongly supported the project.

With the approval, the district will receive funds from the sale and can move forward with building a new farm site near the eastern end of Trower Avenue.

Mangewala said the district hopes to break ground on the new farm as soon as possible. As for the subdivision, Abbs said the developer is expecting to start construction in February or March 2024.

Though a few neighbors expressed concerns about the project, including worries about flooding, traffic, loss of trees and affordability of the new homes, the council members generally expressed support.

Council member Mary Luros said the project essentially filled a hole in residential development in the area and fit with existing homes. Alessio said the project represents a win in several areas, so she was happy to support it.

“It’s a win for the school district, it’s a win for our housing goals and elements, it's a win for traffic calming, it’s a win for our climate goals,” she said.

