Napa County committee mulls resuable, compostable foodware mandate

Napa County’s Climate Action Committee is seeking feedback on a draft ordinance that would mandate the use of reusable or compostable foodware, effectively phasing out the local use made of single-use plastic and polystyrene by food retailers.

The committee is set to consider the ordinance at a meeting Feb. 23, according to a Monday county news release.

The ordinance essentially would require those who sell food for retail consumption — including businesses, nonprofits and others — to use compostable materials.

“Sellers would be required to utilize reusable or compostable items, such as containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, cups, lids, straws, stirrers, utensils, napkins, condiment cups and packets, cocktail picks, toothpicks, cup sleeves, tops, food wrappers, beverage trays straws, stirrers, tray-liners and plate-liners,” according to the release.

The ordinance aligns with similar regulations in place in over 60 California cities and counties, including in Calistoga and roughly two dozen jurisdictions in the Bay Area.

“Its primary objectives are to diminish the consumption of fossil fuel-derived products, decrease waste directed to local landfills and contribute to climate change mitigation efforts,” the release says.

The draft ordinance can be found on the county website at countyofnapa.org/589/Planning-Building-Environmental-Services.

