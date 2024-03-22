Napa County committee passes draft reusable foodware mandate as Calistoga law comes into effect

Food providers in Calistoga are required as of Friday to use reusable or compostable foodware and accessories.

The process to bring a similar law to the rest of Napa County is underway.

The Climate Action Committee on Friday approved a draft ordinance based on the Calistoga law, which will be sent out to the county and its cities for consideration. That will allow the cities and county to have a blueprint they can adjust should they move forward with approval.

There are a few differences from the Calistoga law, though, namely that some restaurants would be allowed to use compostable utensils and foodware, made from materials like wood or bamboo, instead of reusable.

David Morrison, the county’s special projects director, said at the meeting that a few changes to the ordinance — largely suggested by Napa Climate Now! — had been incorporated into the law based on discussion at the committee’s February meeting.

Those changes include:

A waiver process for on-site dining when the business can’t reasonably provide reusable foodware.

Requiring three bins — solid waste, recyclables and organics — to be used by both customers and staff where prepared food is sold.

Requiring the imposition of a $0.25 fee for each disposable cup or container sold, which wouldn’t exceed $1 per order.

Prohibiting the sale or distribution of plastic bottled beverages of less than 21 ounces on county property, which would apply to contractors, event permits or lessees.

Bob Figoni, a member of Napa Climate Now!, said the ordinance made financial sense for businesses, which would be able to save money on reusable foodware and landfilling costs.

“I wanted to dispel the notion that it would be an imposition to businesses or make them less competitive,” he said.

Committee member Kevin Eisenberg — who is also a Calistoga City Council member — said an implementation period for the ordinances is essential, to give food vendors time to use their existing inventory.

Eisenberg also praised county staff for incorporating in the suggested changes, adding that Calistoga may use some of those to improve its ordinance. But he said that for any jurisdiction seeking to make the change, they will need to carry out outreach and education.

Calistoga spent about a year teaching restaurants and vendors, as well as customers, about the ordinance, Eisenberg previously said at the February meeting.

“I strongly recommend outreach and education,” Eisenberg said. “If you don’t do that it’s a guaranteed failure.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.