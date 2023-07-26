Napa County supervisors mull potential of future fire services tax

Napa County voters may, in the next few years, see a tax ballot measure asking to approve the creation of a consistent source to fund certain fire services.

But first, county supervisors said they want to understand why last year’s wildfire prevention-focused Measure L fell short of the needed two-thirds threshold for approval.

If the measure had been passed by voters, it would have established a quarter-of-a-cent sales tax for 10 years, providing about $10 million annually, to “enhance local fire protection and reduce wildfire risk in Napa County.”

What’s the issue?

• Napa County currently lacks a regular source of funding for certain fire protection and prevention services, including fuel reduction and related fire management work.

• Because of the lack of funding, prevention work has been paid through the county’s general fund or with grants.

• That’s not sustainable or reliable, according to county staff.

What are county supervisors saying?

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors gave input on two requests for proposals to examine funding models.

• Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza: It’s premature to talk about funding ballot measures until there is further discussion about a proper model, Pedroza said. And he doesn’t expect a 2024 ballot measure is realistic given the amount of work needed to put it together in a limited time.

“I think we really need to be thoughtful,” he said. “This is the one chance where, if we want to do this right, we don’t want it to just be an exercise.”

• Board Chair Belia Ramos: The county “really needs to dedicate some time to what comes next,” Ramos said. She lauded the long-standing relationship between the county and Cal Fire, but said it needs to be redefined, particularly how it is paid for.

• Supervisor Joelle Gallagher: The county needs to bring local cities into the discussion as early as possible, Gallagher said. With Measure L, she said, there were problems with communication that detracted from support of the measure.

• Supervisor Ryan Gregory suggested wildfire prevention methods aren’t widely understood by voters.

“I can tell you the biggest challenge we had is that people that live in the city don’t feel it’s their problem,” he said.

What happens next?

• Supervisor Anne Cottrell wants to put together a meeting of those involved with Measure L to share what they learned.

• Supervisors want to examine similar funding sources of other counties, and interim Napa County Executive Officer David Morrison said county staff has already started looking at how other jurisdictions.

“There’s a variety of things we intend to study to show us which of these models work best for Napa County,” Morrison said. “What I can say is, the model we have now is not working. We need to replace it with something else.”