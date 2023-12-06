Napa County supervisors say more needs to be done to boost workforce housing in any deal on 79-room St. Helena-area hotel

The Napa County Board of Supervisors wants to see adjustments to a development agreement for a hotel proposed north of St. Helena, with a focus particularly on the need for more workforce housing.

Jackson Family Investments, the development arm of Jackson Family Wines, wants to build a 79-room hotel near its historic Freemark Abbey Winery. The project — The Inn at the Abbey, which the county could approve by modifying an existing use permit — would involve demolishing three existing buildings to build the hotel rooms, lounge space, a pool, underground parking, a fitness room and employee housing.

In a project update Tuesday, Trevor Hawkes, a Napa County supervising planner, noted the board wasn’t yet voting to approve the hotel, and the board wouldn’t be obligated to approve a revised development agreement when it returns to them.

But a finished agreement, he said, would allow county staff to move forward with environmental analysis on the proposal. That’s because the agreement itself also has to undergo environmental review.

Much of the board discussion Tuesday focused on the four public benefits proposed by the developer as part of the agreement. Those include:

— Six on-site deed-restricted affordable housing units for employees.

— Jackson Family Investments would pay three times the required amount into the county’s affordable housing trust fund, adding up to $1.58 million.

— Easements contributed by Jackson Family Investments to allow for Napa Valley Vine Trail construction. The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition requested those easements be granted prior to project approval.

— Improving agricultural land on a south parcel and allowing it to be used for a “farm-to-table” experience for food service and be used to educate hotel guests about Napa’s agricultural economy.

Supervisors generally said they were interested in seeing more in the agreement that would help with Napa’s employee housing problems, including potentially adding more housing to the site.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said he was interested in seeing a partnership with an affordable housing developer to build more units instead of seeing that money go into the county’s affordable housing fund.

“When you look at recruitment, where people are living, we import 40% of our workforce,” Pedroza said. “Providing them an opportunity to live a little bit closer to home, reducing vehicle miles traveled, I think there’s a lot of wins there.”

Other board members said they had problems with the marginal impact of money going toward the housing fund. Supervisor Joelle Gallagher referred to the county’s existing affordable housing fees as “woefully inadequate,” and noted that the roughly $1.6 million offered would only build about 2.5 or 3 housing units, assuming each would cost $500,000.

Some supervisors also said they wanted to know more about the environmental impacts at the site related to traffic and water use so they could figure out if offset measures were needed. Supervisor Anne Cottrell noted the nearby 52-room hotel proposed at the Charles Krug winery property amplified questions about the scale and intensity of commercial development in the area.

Chuck Shinnamon, a member of the Napa Housing Coalition who spoke as a private citizen, said hotel and winery related projects are known to generate problems around housing and traffic. And deals to address those problems, he said, are often inadequate.

“What we see as the coalition is the proposals that are before you are still woefully inadequate given the impacts that were created,” Shinnamon said.

Shinnamon added that representatives of the Jackson family appeared willing to build more worker housing units. That was different from the position of many developers, he said. But he estimated the hotel would require between 21 and 41 new homes to serve the employees — there would be a total of 103 employees working on the project site, according to a county report — with half of them affordable.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said he generally supported the terms of the development agreement, but said more needs to be done to figure out on-site housing for employees.

“I think there’s very few projects we’ve seen in our time that we could say ‘Yeah, housing on that project seems right, makes sense,’” Gregory said. “Most projects are out in the hills or in the middle of nowhere. This is close enough to the city, connected up by a class one trail. This one makes sense.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.