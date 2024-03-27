Napa Food Bank officially begins move to new permanent location

It appeared like an epic game of Tetris as pallets of food were brought in and stacked Tuesday inside Napa Food Bank’s cavernous new facility.

A forklift driver gradually moved pallets from trucks sitting in a loading dock into the new 18,000-square-foot Kaiser Road space, including a 1,000-square-foot cold storage area in a corner.

A similar scene proceeded at the food bank’s prior 10,000-square-foot food bank on Industrial Way. It was already about half-empty by the early afternoon as items were hauled out and placed on a truck.

At the new space, Drene Johnson, executive director of Community Action Napa Valley — the organization that runs the food bank — highlighted an important new feature: food pantry service in the same location as the food bank for the first time. Workers and volunteers provided boxes of food to visitors showing up in a line.

Once set up, the new food bank be considerable efficient, she said. Its grand opening is set for May 7.

But the location isn’t entirely new for some of the clients who showed up Tuesday. The organization has run the pantry program in front of the building over the past few months, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director of food resources for the organization, said the new space will also help with storage capacity and program efficiency across Napa County.

Community Action Napa Valley distributes food at pantries in eight locations, including Napa County’s cities, as well as rural areas like Pope Valley and near Lake Berryessa.

“It will be a precise, clean, simple procedure,” DeRose-Hernandez said. “At the other place, the flow was a bit off.”

Community Action Napa Valley has previously needed to move the food bank location around a few times, leasing out spaces. They bought the new Kaiser Road site for $4.2 million, made possible with help from a $1 million state grant.

Doug Hawker, board chair of Community Action Napa Valley, previously said other benefits of the new facility include easier access to parking, space and the ability to set it up for solar power.

Capacity is perhaps the major benefit area, he said, given that demand for food banks rose during the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn’t slowed, and the high extent to which demand rises during natural disasters such as wildfires.

The organization will be able to expand community-based programming with the funds they’d previously used to spend on leasing, according to Hawker.

DeRose-Hernandez said the group wrote the grant application in January 2022, so the entire process of moving from the Industrial Way site has taken a little over two years.

“I’m really happy,” DeRose-Hernandez said. “Going from there to here is amazing to see, and it will provide so many benefits.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.