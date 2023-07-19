Napa settles with former building official who alleged discrimination in hiring process

Napa has settled with a former employee who accused the city of racially discriminating against him when he was denied a promotion in 2019.

In March, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that Napa likely discriminated against Keith Marks, a former deputy chief building official, during its 2019 search for a new chief building official .

Marks, who is Black, accused the city of bias after it selected a less-qualified, outside candidate, who is not Black, for the position. Employment discrimination on the basis of race, among other protected categories, is legally prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

While the commission investigated the city following Marks’ claim, it also found that Napa failed to consistently retain hiring documents — including application documents and other related records, such as interview notes — in violation of federal law.

In response to the findings, the city and Marks both signed a conciliation agreement in May.

The March letter from the commission noted that such an agreement is generally an initial step the commission takes when it finds reason to believe legal violations occurred, in an attempt to remove those alleged unlawful practices without filing a lawsuit.

The agreement calls for a $70,000 payment to Marks — it includes $40,000 in back pay and retirement losses, and $30,000 in compensatory damages — and requires nondiscrimination training for all Napa city employees, as well as a review of the city’s nondiscrimination policy.

The settlement, signed May 31 by Napa City Manager Steve Potter, also requires the city to update its nondiscrimination policy, and to designate a contact person and an alternate to whom employees can submit related complaints.

The nondiscrimination policy also must explain how those complaints can be submitted orally or in writing; guarantee non-retaliation and confidentiality; and include a description of Napa’s method of investigating such complaints and how the city will follow up with the person who made the complaint.

According to the settlement, the city of Napa also “agrees to ensure that the policy informs employees that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against managers and staff who are found to violate the anti- discrimination policies.”

The city is also required to hold and pay for Title VII training, which will particularly focus on promotion, as well as record-keeping requirements and the responsibilities of management.

