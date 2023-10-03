Napa Sonoma ADU Center honored by planners’ group with excellence award

The Napa Sonoma ADU Center, a nonprofit that helps facilitate the development of secondary housing units in Napa and Sonoma counties, was honored recently with a top award by the American Planning Association’s California chapter.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are seen by the state and local governments as a key, cost-effective way to address California’s housing crisis.

Building those homes, which can stand apart or attached to single-family houses, has become easier in recent years under streamlined local regulations.

But it’s still a process many homeowners don’t know how to navigate.

That’s where the ADU Center comes in. The center formed in 2020 as a joint effort of the Napa Valley Community Foundation and Community Foundation Sonoma County, is geared to close the information gap.

It has helped hundreds of homeowners in the two counties navigate the various stages, costs and obstacles of the ADU development process, according to the organization. It has advised even more homeowners, over 700, who sought answers over the phone or email.

It also has expanded a vendor registry, collaborated with Redwood Credit Union and Napa County on a loan program for ADU development and launched a multi-jurisdictional, preapproved ADU plans program.

The planners’ group bestowed the center recently with the 2023 Award of Excellence for Implementation.

“The Center's efforts have culminated in significant progress in the ADU sector, with a notable number of homeowners moving forward with their projects,” the center said in a news release. “A recent survey indicates that 76% of report recipients are advancing with their ADU initiatives, contributing to a total of 375 ADUs in process. Additionally, 15% have completed their ADUs, amounting to 74 units built since the program's inception.”

