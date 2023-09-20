Napa Valley agency releases plan to reduce traffic crashes by 2030. Here’s what it says

The full draft of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s Vision Zero plan is available at pdne.ws/45UikQS .

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority has released its plan to reduce fatal and severe road crashes on Napa County’s streets and roads by 2030.

Vision Zero, the agency’s 215-page plan, analyzed collision data to recommend engineering, education and enforcement solutions to curtail crashes in problematic areas of the county and cities.

From 2015 to 2021, there were 4,908 collisions that resulted in injuries in Napa County, and 608 of those resulted in severe injuries or fatalities, according to the Vision Zero report.

About 3/4 of those collisions occurred on what is called the Countywide High Injury Network, where collisions occur most frequently.

“It’s pretty much along the major roadways, Highway 29, there’s some on Silverado Trail and unincorporated areas of the county,” said Diana Meehan, principal planner for the transportation authority.

Over the study period, 2015 to 2021, 18% of collisions causing injuries and 13% that led to serious injuries or fatalities occurred because of unsafe speeding in non-urban areas, including major roads in the county.

Driving under the influence was identified as another major contributor, accounting for 23% of collisions resulting in serious injuries or fatalities and 14% of total collisions.

Vision Zero is built around a “safe system approach,” Meehan said, which is a framework that anticipates humans making mistakes in the transportation system. It seeks to mitigate the harm those cause.

“Essentially, it really addresses the fact that humans make errors, and when they do make errors we want to look at mitigations that reduce the severity of those errors,” she said.

General safety measures proposed in the plan include:

• Adding safety treatments into planned or ongoing projects along the high injury network.

• Establishing an ongoing public education campaign about safe and responsible driving.

• Modifying speed limits.

• Setting up automated enforcement, such as red-light or speed cameras.

Specifically, the plan targets improvements along much of Soscol Avenue in Napa, with high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian hybrid beacons, upgraded bike lanes and more.

“As a multiuse corridor, Soscol Avenue needs to serve all roadway users,” the plan says. “Improvements to the roadway system include closing slip lanes to remove additional motor vehicle conflict points, restriping narrower vehicle lanes to accommodate Class IV separated bikeways, and installing protected intersections where feasible.”

Other projects identified in the plan include:

American Canyon Road East, from California Route 29 to Newell Drive: Separated bikeways, protected intersections and high-visibility crosswalks.

Howell Mountain Road, from White Cottage Road to Sunset Drive: Upgraded signage, pavement markings, bike lane improvements and rumble strips.

Main Street in downtown St. Helena, from Pratt Avenue to Charter Oak Avenue: Curb extensions, high-visibility crossings, upgrading the sidewalk to include compliant curb ramps.

A one-lane roundabout at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Sanitarium Road.

The transportation authority is expected to adopt the draft plan next month, according to a schedule posted on the agency’s website.

The plan would then be implemented by December.

