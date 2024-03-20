Calistoga Depot Provisions to debut at Napa Valley train depot

Calistoga Depot Distillery, Train Cars and Backyard open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday; and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Tuesday and Wednesday

When: Calistoga Depot Provisions open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The Calistoga Depot, the second oldest railway station in California, will reopen next month after a full-scale revitalization.

The historic site is set to open April 25, welcoming guests to mark the revival of Calistoga Depot Provisions and the launch of Calistoga Depot Distillery Bar, along with an alfresco beer garden, and five restored train cars offering unique food and drink experience.

The reopening culminates the vision set in motion three years ago by Jean-Charles Boisset and Michael Madden, the depot’s owner, to transform the property that serves as a final stop in Napa Valley.

“The Depot is a magical building richly tied to local history — an ideal venue to celebrate the best of the town and create a destination for all the senses,” Jean-Charles Boisset said.

In 1864, Sam Brannan, renowned as California’s first millionaire during the 1849 Gold Rush, collaborated with Napa businessmen to establish the Napa Valley Railroad Co. The railway extended to Calistoga by July 31, 1868. However by 1929, Southern Pacific Railroad ceased passenger operations to Calistoga, marking the departure of its final passenger car in July.

Dwindling freight activity led Southern Pacific to terminate its freight service for Calistoga Depot by 1969.

The Calistoga Depot Distillery Bar will feature spirit and barrel tastings and craft cocktails drawing inspiration from Brannan’s life and legacy.

The renewed Calistoga Depot Provisions by Nova Terra Kitchen & Creamery will boast a menu replete local artisanal offerings.

The eatery will offer plant-based comfort foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including lemon ricotta pancakes, a Carolina-style pulled barbecue sandwich made with royal king trumpet mushrooms and an ocean-inspired lions mane “halibut” for dinner.

“All of our offerings will be vegan-friendly with a focus on local and eco-friendly vendors. Our wine section will offer vegan-friendly, organic, and sustainable small producers from around the world,” said Terri Penquite, who along with Brook Penquite, founded Nova Terra.

Nova Terra has gained local acclaim for its small-batch, handcrafted plant-based cheeses.

“Calistoga has long been the destination for Napa Valley visitors seeking a healthy experience,” Terri Penquite said. “With all of the spas, retreats and resorts that cater to individuals who want to focus on their overall well-being, a plant-based destination is a natural fit.”

The depot, located at 1458 Lincoln Ave., will also boast newly restored train cars that each offering a distinct culinary journey.

Guests aboard the JCB Parlor Car will indulge in Champagne, oysters and caviar, evoking the luxurious ambiance of the sea.

Those who venture into the Casa Obsidiana car will be treated to Boisset’s new Casa Obsidiana tequila taking center stage alongside an array of Mexican cuisine and Oaxacan artistry.

The First Millionaire’s Saloon car is further tribute to Brannan and the 19th century saloons he frequented. It invites guests to savor the finest whiskeys, bourbons and brandies from Calistoga Depot Distillery.

The Calistoga Depot Wine Merchant car showcases a handpicked selection of wines and premium spirits sourced from Napa Valley and beyond.

In another car, Earth & Sky Chocolates will offer renowned chocolate creations.

Hop off the trains and into the lively backyard where a vibrant beer garden awaits, showcasing brews from local craft breweries alongside menu delights from each of the train cars.

Meanwhile, delve into the rich history of Napa Valley in the historical wine tasting room, paying tribute to each local winegrowing region and its pivotal role in shaping the local community. Craft a personalized wine journey through the Valley, exploring a diverse selection of wines by the taste, glass or flight.

“The railway laid the foundation for Calistoga,” said Anthony Perliss, co-founder of Calistoga-based Perliss Estate. “It will be wonderful to see the historic Depot infused with new life.”