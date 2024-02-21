Napa Valley’s Cultivar launches restaurant in San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square

Cultivar Wine, known for its limited production Napa Valley wines, will open a new restaurant at the iconic Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco.

This expansion complements the first location, Cultivar San Francisco, located on Chestnut Street in the city’s Marina District.

The winery got into the restaurant business, according to its founders, to surface their wines in high-density foot traffic areas, as well as to create a gathering place for club parties and wine releases.

“We originally planned for Cultivar San Francisco to be a tasting room for our wines, and a space for other small producers to entertain,” said Cultivar co-founder Gingy Harris Gable.

“As time has gone by, we have refocused on what our guests are seeking in the Marina, which is a farm-to-table restaurant with a wine-centric menu.”

The new Cultivar Ghirardelli Square, which will open Thursday, offers a harmonious fusion of premium wines alongside farm-to-table culinary delights and a destination location.

Cultivar Wine has six decades of family heritage in Napa Valley as cultivators, winemakers and stewards of the land. They have two locations, including the new spot, in San Francisco and one opening in Sausalito in the fall.

The Cultivar team did extensive research into opening an initial place in Napa but opted out.

“The earthquake hit in 2014 and we were not as sure of where to put down roots, so we turned our attention to San Francisco,” Harris Gable said.

“Jody (Harris) and I grew up and still reside in San Francisco, so it made sense to bring our concept here.”

Jody Harris, the co-founder, played a pivotal role in crafting the new space’s design to create a sophisticated yet welcoming environment.

The restaurant, nestled against the backdrop of Fisherman’s Wharf, has seating available for nine people at its indoor tasting counter. Additional space is on an outdoor patio, with tables and a high-top bar.

A wide range of award-winning wines from the Cultivar and Caspar Estate labels will be served by the glass, flight or bottle.

Executive chef David Neri, hailing from Mexico City, will bring locally sourced, seasonal dishes inspired by the flavors of Napa Valley. He honed his skills across the Bay Area, including stints as chef at UC Berkeley's Waterfront Restaurant, before joining the Cultivar team in 2017.

The Chestnut Street location opened in 2017 and expanded with a back patio in 2018, complete with a crackling fireplace and overhead heaters. The venue is also pet-friendly.

The most popular dishes there, according to Harris Gable, are “Neri's New York steak, our signature grilled cheese and tomato soup made with our cabernet sauvignon, tuna tartar, Dover sole tacos and mushroom risotto.” Some feature ingredients grown at the culinary garden at the brand’s Caspar Estate vineyard in St. Helena.

Those culinary successes will carry over to the new Ghirardelli location, with farm-to-table bites to include their grilled cheese and tomato soup, along with charcuterie, white truffle Caesar salad, chocolate cheesecake and more.

While Cultivar’s Bay Area footprint grows, the team isn’t ruling out one day opening in Napa County.

“We are always looking for opportunities and partnerships so if we find the perfect location, we would absolutely consider a Cultivar outpost in Napa Valley,” Harris Gable said.

Cultivar is also beta testing its app that allows fans to skip the delivery fees by ordering direct. It is available under Cultivar Food in the App Store or at cultivar.craverapp.com.