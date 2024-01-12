Napa’s dining scene becomes more accessible during Restaurant Week. Here’s where to snag the best deals

• Lastly, and most importantly, make reservations well in advance because tables will fill up during this time of year.

• If there are menu choices, go with someone who will make the opposite choices so you can try more delicious items.

• Have friends and family visit during this time of year.

Napa Valley is widely known for its award-winning wine, all-encompassing hospitality and high-end cuisine, but the knock on the town is both price and availability.

The Valley compensates for this every year for 10 days in January, when participating restaurants showcase alluring deals during Restaurant Week. It’s an opportunity for locals to have excellent meals at more accessible prices.

As one of the most touristy areas in America observes its off-season, participating restaurants offer a fixed menu at a set price for various meal types, from breakfast to dinner. Restaurant Week specials usually include at least two courses for lunch and three for dinner.

Napa Valley Restaurant Week began over a decade ago as a way for visitors and residents alike to “delve into the extensive Napa Valley culinary experiences,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

Restaurants, iconic and established along with innovative and new, showcase specialty menus and exclusive once-a-year specials, she said.

“Restaurant Week is the tastiest 10 days in Napa Valley,” Gallagher added.

Here are a few places to stop in during the special week, from Jan. 19-24:

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

376 Soscol Ave., Napa

The meal: Breakfast/brunch

The deal: A drink flight and a Benedict

The price: $35

La Cheve is a local Mexican family-owned business that offers Mexican baked goods and food with various brews in a stone building exuding authenticity. This popular breakfast and brunch spot tends to have a lengthy line, but you can order coffee and drinks while waiting.

“Momma Juana, our head baker and my mom, and El Cheque, our chef and my dad, were brainstorming over a glass of wine on what would be a fun plate to do for our customers that continue to support us and those who have never tried us before,” said Cinthya Cisneros, the creator of La Cheve.

They decided on a “Flight Chingon,” a choice between a flight of coffee or a flight of micheladas. That’s alongside a flight of Benedicts: La Cheve’s classic eggs Benedict, Chile Verde Benny and Sope Chicken Mole Benny topped with nopales — all on housemade English muffins.

La Calenda

6518 Washington St., Yountville

The meal: Lunch/dinner

The deal: Meal and margarita

The price: $38

La Calenda fuses traditional Mexican food into a family friendly environment. By using only the freshest ingredients and authentic cooking methods, the restaurant boasts dishes from Oaxaca and other regional Mexican cuisines. It also has a full bar.

The Restaurant Week special is a two-course prix fixe meal allowing you to choose a salad, two tacos and a margarita. The meat in the tacos is tender, and the margarita makes for a perfect weekend beverage.

Bear at Stanly Ranch

200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa

The meal: Lunch/Dinner

The deal: Three courses

The price: $55 lunch, $75 dinner

Bear is the centerpiece of Stanly Ranch’s culinary offering and is open for all three meals of the day.

It’s a great place to take visiting friends and family if you want to wow them with spectacular food and unrivaled ambiance. For restaurant week, Bear is offering a special for lunch and another for dinner.

For lunch, you may find it difficult picking between the tagliatelle served with pumpkin seed pesto and Calabrian chili and the Bear Burger, made with dry-aged beef, white cheddar, dijonnaise, house pickles, shredded lettuce, griddled onion and milk bread bun served with seasoned fries and kimchi aioli.

For dinner, they offer their snapper and famous dark chocolate layer cake with cocoa nib whipped cream and cocoa husk.

Brix Restaurant and Gardens

7377 St. Helena Highway, Napa

The meal: Dinner

The deal: Three courses with a glass of wine

The price: $64

Brix has a farm-to-table menu and draws culinary inspiration from its extensive gardens.

Their Restaurant Week special is a three-course dinner, and the first course comes with a glass of Swanson Pinot Grigio.

For the first course, there’s a choice of:

• Butter lettuce salad (butternut squash slaw, candied pecans, maple mustard dressing)

• Shrimp and pork potstickers (soy mirin sauce)

• Dungeness crab fondue (braised artichoke, melted leek, gruyere and brie, garlic crostini)

How often do you eat fondue? Choose the fondue!

For the second course, a choice of:

• Caramelized sea scallops (potato puree, forest mushrooms, celery root, hazelnuts, black truffle vinaigrette)

• Kelleher braised short rib (cranberry bean stew, nueske’s bacon, horseradish oil)

• Forest mushroom risotto (black truffle, Parmesan Reggiano)

You can’t go wrong here. I went with friends and tried all three dishes but gave a slight nod to the short rib.

And for the third course, a choice of:

• Trio of Seasonal Sorbets (strawberry, ginger pear, blueberry)

• Gluten Free Chocolate Torte (berry compote, whipped cream)

• Butterscotch Pot de Crème (Guittard chocolate pudding, hazelnut bark)

The butterscotch Pot de Crème may be my favorite dessert in Napa Valley.

Chispa

1500 First St. No. 140, Napa

The meal: Lunch/dinner

The deal: Three courses

The price: $39

Chispa has quickly become one of downtown Napa’s coolest places for a late-night bite or drink. This is the time to check them out if you haven’t already, as you can choose between a couple of their stand-out menu items.

For your first course, you can choose between their Chispa Salad, which is packed with healthy ingredients, like avocado and beets, or get a bit more decadent with their Roasted Oysters — two per order — containing Parmesan, breadcrumbs, shrimp head butter and chive oil.

For your main course, you can enjoy their Baja Fish Tacos, topped with papaya mango slaw, or you can pick their fan-favorite Tequila Steak, a hanger steak with a saba chimichurri sauce.

Lastly, close the meal out with Silvanas — a traditional Filipino frozen cookie — for dessert. The treat consists of pistachio, buttercream, vanilla and graham cracker crust.

For an additional $25, you can add their cocktail pairing, which comes with a Chispacho, Margarita and Side eye.

Torc

1140 Main St., Napa

The meal: Dinner

The deal: Three-course dinner menu

The price: $65

Torc is widely considered one of downtown Napa’s best happy hours because their cocktails are premium, priced reasonably and were available long before downtown’s cocktail revolution. There is often a line of people waiting to get into the bar upon opening.

However, Torc’s dinner menu packs just as big of a punch.

For Restaurant Week, they will offer a three-course dinner menu. If you have specific dietary preferences, they will also offer vegetarian and vegan options.