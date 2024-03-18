Napa’s new barbecue joint Stateline Road Smokehouse to open soon — for real this time

The saucy and sticky goodness that quickly sells out at Stateline Road Smokehouse’s Oxbow spot is finally closer to realizing its permanent home in Napa.

After a more than yearlong series of bottlenecks and blockages, the new barbecue joint’s permit was approved March 14. And its owners, executive chef Darryl Bell and his business partner, Jeremy Threat, have set an opening in June.

The restaurant will be in the city’s growing Rail Arts District, which includes popular places like Tannery Bend Beerworks, St. Clair Brown Winery and the recently opened restaurant Slanted Door.

It will also be the first Black-owned restaurant in the city of Napa.

Stateline Road Smokehouse’s name derives from the road that divides Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. Bell originally hails from the former.

He moved to California to join Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro and over seven years rose the ranks to executive sous chef. He also worked at Alinea in Chicago, Etoile in Yountville and most recently as the chef de cuisine of Michelin-starred Press in St. Helena.

Bell embarked on his first entrepreneurial venture 10 years ago when he decided to commercialize his barbecue sauce, 816 BBQ Sauce, a moniker earned from the Kansas City area code. Inspired by the city’s style of sauce — a balance of sweet and tangy — Bell delivered an end product with layers of sweetness, acid and heat.

Before starting Stateline, Bell hit the road and tried 24 barbecue restaurants in 23 states.

“I started in Kansas City, then went to St. Louis, Nashville and kept going. The purpose was to see what’s out there and be able to talk with a fair amount of confidence outside of just Kansas City and California,” he said. “Without seeing everything firsthand and physically going, you’re just guessing what’s out there.”

Stateline will be Kansas City inspired, but it will also have elements from Bell’s time as a chef.

“If I’m doing a dish, I’m using Kansas City techniques, but it will have my take on it,” he said.

An example is a dish Threat calls “the surprise hit.” The smoked maitake and greens salad features cherry wood-smoked maitake mushrooms, farm lettuce, crisp purple rice, and marinated garbanzo beans, served with a lemon vinaigrette.

“Personally, I eat a lot of fish and vegetables, so the menu is reflective of that. I wanted to make sure I have something for myself while I’m cooking for 14 hours, but as well as for everyone,” Bell said.

Everyone, indeed — including substantial gluten-free options, which was a hit when Stateline set up at last year’s BottleRock music festival. In fact, a brisket sandwich was the only thing on that menu with gluten.

“People kept coming up to us surprised,” Threat said.

Threat, who was born and raised in Napa Valley, grew up with a traditional meat-and-potatoes upbringing. In the last decade, he’s worked with 400 restaurants to help them improve profitability.

He first met Bell while he was general manager at Bouchon, but it was a chance encounter at the meat counter in Whole Foods that birthed Stateline.

“I was helping operators with finance and operations. People call me when they want me to come in and consult. My wife kept saying, ‘Why wouldn’t you open your own restaurant?’ My answer was always the same: I’d need to have the right concept and the right partner,” he said.

He was looking for fish at the grocer and Bell tapped him on the shoulder. “I asked Darryl what’s been new, and he said ‘My wife keeps saying that I should open my own restaurant.’”

“The hairs on the back of my neck stood up,” he said. They went to coffee and kicked around the idea for a barbecue restaurant — something that exuded comfort in a place for families. Not pretentious.

They chose a former auto body shop, at 872 Vallejo St., and hoped to open by January 2023.

But a series of delays ensued.

The brick-and-mortar location has “taken a lot longer than we anticipated,” said Threat, but it helped the Stateline team engage with and talk to the community about their concept.

In the meantime they offered their wares at the Napa Farmers Market and at a temporary location in the Oxbow, along with various events around the county.

“People are eating this for breakfast. (We’re) selling out in a two-hour span,” he said.