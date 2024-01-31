Napa’s Zeppelin Comics temporarily closing as owners look for a buyer

Napa’s sole comic book store is temporarily closing as the shop’s owners look for a buyer.

Natasha and Dan Curtis opened their comic bookstore, Zeppelin Comics, in downtown Napa in April of last year along with another location Benicia.

In an email sent to The Press Democrat Tuesday, Natasha and Dan said more information will be available when new ownership is in place.

The couple announced in a Facebook post last week they were retiring from comic retail.

“The Captains of Zeppelin Comics are retiring and the stores need to close for a while to reorganize and set up for the future,” the couple wrote in their Facebook post. “We are in talks with a potential buyer that we are very excited about.”

Natasha and Dan said the comic book shop will temporarily close Feb. 1 to help transition over to the new owner.

Though the bookstore will not be receiving new comics while closed, comic book lovers can still shop the store’s selection online even after Feb. 1. The couple said pick up times and shipping options will be set up for these purchases.

The couple encouraged those with subscriptions to keep them but advised an issue or two of comic subscriptions may be missed during transition and anyone with items on hold should purchase or pick up their order before Feb. 1.

“Please know that (Natasha and Dan) are relatively health, safe and good as we celebrate 30 years of being together,” the couple said in their Facebook post. “There have been many chapters to our story, this is simply the end of one and the beginning of another.”

