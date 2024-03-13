New family first sushi spot Amami opens in downtown Napa

Napa is renowned for high-end food and specific cuisines that pair well with wine. But there seemed to be a void when it came to ethnic food, especially with a price point geared toward locals.

But Alan Li, a first-generation immigrant from China, hoped to change that by recently opening Amami, at 1300 Main St. in downtown Napa.

Li has made his American dream a reality — bringing his restaurant’s seventh Bay Area location to the Napa Valley, opening Jan. 12. He opened his first, in San Bruno, in 2012.

“I put my heart into the food, not the business. Making money is one thing, but providing good food at an affordable price increases happiness,” Li said.

His focus at Amami is to provide excellent fish for traditional Japanese dishes like nigiri. He accomplishes this by importing high-quality seafood — salmon from Norway, tuna from Spain and scallops from Japan. He’s able to offer a competitive price because of the size of his imports.

But his overall ethos is to provide a positive experience.

“People tell me they feel younger when they eat here and feel energy and happiness. From 3 years old to 80 years old, people like it,” he said.

“This is something I want to pass down to the younger generation. It’s not how much money I make when I die but what people will say about me.”

For this reason, Li, who sacrifices daily and only gets to see his own family once a week in Milbrae, set up the restaurant to be family first. Booster seats and high chairs are commonly seen, and families are welcome. In addition to this, the Amami staff live together as a family in a house Li rented for them in Vallejo.

While there are a handful of sushi restaurants in downtown Napa and throughout the valley, Amami has already created key points of differentiation from what has been available to date.

“A lot of places in town don’t offer a fast-casual lunch option. We want to offer that for the people who work in town and only have 30 to 60 minutes for their break without them having to get dressed up,” said Molly Wu, Amami’s manager in Napa.

Wu started working at Amami because Li and her brother are good friends and have worked together in the past. Based on the familial approach to work, she jumped at the opportunity.

“Customers can tell we are family. We give out a lot of hugs during the day. Our customers are more like our friends,” she said. “We even catch up with them online.”

Wu said several dishes have become popular since opening, “The chicken karaage, gyoza, and tempura for appetizers, people love the hamachi jalapeno, tai carpaccio, and our miso, which is light and sweet.”

Their most popular rolls are the “melt in the mouth” made with toro, avocado and green onion inside, topped with unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, and a hint of spicy sauce. As well as the “Romeo and Juliet,” made with salmon and avocado inside, topped with scallops, spicy sauce, spicy mayo, and tobiko, wrapped in soy paper.

And Amami makes all of its own sauces and wasabi in-house, including its famous teriyaki sauce which involves a nine-hour process.

“Everyone is so supportive. Word of mouth has been huge, and a lot of our business comes from a persons review on the Facebook Napa restaurant group,” Wu said. “The majority has been positive, and we are doing all we can do.”