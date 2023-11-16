Owner of wildly popular Winston’s in Napa sees his culture reflected in new Filipino pop-up

When: Winston’s is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Tuesday); 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pop-up Carabao is open for dinner on weekends.

Before Winston’s Cafe had lines out the door and was home to Napa’s hottest new pop-up, its creator, Alex Macaraig, experienced a culinary awakening in Napa.

He enjoyed cooking at home and worked at restaurants and country clubs, but he attributes learning how to cook professionally to Miminashi, a Napa fan favorite.

“I learned how to translate passion onto a plate and not get lost in business economics,” Macaraig said.

Curtis Di Fede, the owner and head chef at Miminashi, said Macaraig kept waiting outside with a resume.

“I eventually volunteered for months at Miminashi,” Macaraig said.

His commitment didn’t go unnoticed.

“He was always willing to work a lot to learn more,” Di Fede said. “That’s why, I think, he was able to jump ahead so quickly and get to where he is today. He wasn’t afraid to put in the hours.”

Miminashi closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as did Napa’s popular ABC Bakery, which had provided potato buns to businesses, among other baked goods.

Macaraig saw an opportunity and reached out to Paul Brown, who created well-known Bay Area bagel business Paulie’s Bagels.

Brown found himself working seven days a week for two years during the pandemic, from 8 a.m. to late at night.

“I was toast,” he said. “I was going to close the business if something didn’t give.”

Macaraig pitched Brown on his concept of Winston’s Cafe and Bakery. Brown said Macaraig’s “all-in” nature is what sold him.

“I’ve been in business long enough to recognize what Alex was doing was a massive risk, and I respected it. I knew he was invested,” Brown said.

Winston’s did not fail; in fact, it is widely considered one of Napa’s most popular brunch spots.

That’s because they don’t adhere to “the old school way of how restaurants operated,” Macaraig said.

“The restaurant business drives you to be a shark because of the slim margin. There is little consideration for the employee. They work crazy hours, and being a cook is not a glamorous job between the burns and the cuts, with little to no reward,” he said.

Macaraig instead set out to create more holistic employment practices from Winston’s employees to wholesale customers and vendors.

Another reason for success, Macaraig said, is the “secret sauce.”

“A successful restaurant isn’t about making the best food, or being new age, or even having a Michelin star, but rather, giving good food to the right people,” he said. “Our customers are families, they are young professionals, they are people who work all week and they don’t want to make breakfast for themselves on the weekend.”

But Winston’s success story wasn’t without its share of blood, sweat and tears.

When the opportunity to open a restaurant came in February 2021, Macaraig’s wife, Cassan, was six months pregnant with their first child and working full-time.

“Opening Winston’s was the hardest thing we’ve ever done. It was hard in every way imaginable. It was hard financially, it was hard emotionally and hard on our marriage,” Cassan Macaraig said.

The work-life balance is still a work in progress, she said. “On days when we’re short-staffed, Winston’s is a family affair. Both kids can be found in the office while Alex and I tag team the floor.”

As such, the planning to expand the business has been methodical.

“We’ve had multiple ideas. We were looking into opening a new restaurant,” Macaraig said. “We went down the rabbit hole. We did drawings. Something didn’t feel right. It didn’t line up. We aren’t looking for perfection, but we haven’t found the intangible feeling of ‘this is it.’”

They decided to begin hosting pop-ups in their space for dinner hours, a way to bring young and budding chefs to wider audiences. Otherwise, Macaraig said, people may never get to experience those chefs’ passion.

Winston’s is currently hosting Carabao, a Filipino cuisine pop-up created by Mathew and Jade Cunningham, who are both French Laundry alums, on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Being able to do it out of Winston’s, as opposed to a food truck, allows you to serve more of an experience and have an elaborate menu. It also allows for more of a community feel, especially with the large high-top table at Winston’s,” Jade Cunningham said.

Carabao hit home with Macaraig, who is Filipino. He said it’s “refreshing” that people in Napa have been open to the cuisine.

“Growing up here, you thought it wouldn’t be accepted. It was so far from the normal,” he said. “I remember bringing Filipino desserts to Pop Warner football games, and kids would say, ‘what is that,’ and nobody would eat it. People in Napa now try it.”

Macaraig found the Cunninghams shared his experiences as “a couple that were trying to figure it out and put it all on the line.”

“(Jade) left her day job,” he said. “Similar to what we did. As long as you are all-in, so am I.”