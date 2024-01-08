Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks among headliners of BottleRock Napa Valley 2024

This year’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival will star Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná, it was announced Monday.

The music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will run May 24-26 at Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

Three-day general admission tickets, including all fees, begin at $456 per person and go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

The festival, founded in 2013, typically draws 40,000 fans per day for three consecutive days.

Nicks, famed both for solo work and her time with the band Fleetwood Mac, was previously scheduled to perform at BottleRock in 2021 but canceled, citing COVID-19 concerns. She also canceled four other tour concerts at that time.

BottleRock will feature more than 75 musical acts. The festival lineup also includes:

Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Bebe Rexha, Cold War Kids, Jessie Murph, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, All Time Low, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello.

BoyWithUke, Tower of Power, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli, Chevy Metal, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Jack Kays, Royel Otis, Colony House, Monsieur Periné, The Moss, LaRussell, Dehd, Say She She, Bully, Momma, Windser, The Scarlet Opera, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver.

Mondo Cozmo, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, John Cruz, MonoNeon, ALEXSUCKS, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, Brittany Davis, The Aquadolls, Tors, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Forrest Day, Grace McKagan, Jane Leo, Akira Galaxy, Jared Harper, Mama Said, Sage Bava, Sanho, Naima, Sophia Zamani, DJ Umami, The Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

The daily lineup will be released at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details for that also will be announced later.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.