Popular Italian grab-and-go spot finds new home in south Napa

Where: Currently located at 1758 Industrial Way, Unit No. 107, in Napa

The popular Italian grab-and-go spot Clemente’s is on the move.

The Napa favorite is planning a move from its current shared location in Napa’s business park to the Riverpark shopping center in south Napa.

Their current location, at 1758 Industrial Way, is less than ideal, according to co-owner Joanne Cittoni Gonzalez.

“Right now, it is strictly take-out; there are 20-30 businesses, and we all share the building,” she said. “We share refrigerator space, and while everyone is super nice to us, there just isn’t enough room, and we need more foot traffic.”

The new location will have some tables, but not table service. Cittoni Gonzalez will offer the familiar “Ciao bello” or “Ciao bella” — the same way they’ve greeted customers for decades.

Their timeless menu will also remain unchanged.

“All Clemente’s dishes are popular and delicious,” said Cittoni Gonzalez. She did concede, however, that their malfattis are a fan favorite.

In the 1920s, at the Depot Restaurant in Napa, owner and chef Teresa Tamburelli invented a culinary delight out of necessity. With a shortage of ravioli and a San Francisco baseball team to feed, Tamburelli improvised by rolling small balls of ravioli filling in flour, boiling them, and smothering them in sauce.

The result? A home run with the team, who clamored for more. Thus, “malfatti” — Italian slang for “mistake” — was born.

This recipe and more would find their way into the hands of Joanne Cittoni Gonzalez’s father, Clemente Cittoni. He arrived from Lake Como, Italy, in 1959 and initially settled in Tracy before making his way to Napa in 1961. There, he joined the famous Depot Restaurant in Napa, working alongside Teresa Tamburelli and her family as a busboy and dishwasher. Under Tamburelli's guidance, Clemente learned the intricacies of Italian cuisine.

In 1974, he and his wife, Mary, bought the Depot with their first business partner.

Their three children — Steve, Joanne, and Dino — also joined in the culinary journey.

Joanne said she would go, along with her mother and brothers, to the Depot after school where she learned the value of hard work.

“My dad would put a white rag in each one of our hands and ask us to go wipe something down. It’s one of the things that we were taught …work ethic,” she said.

Today, Joanne’s eldest son, Joseph Gonzalez Cittoni, runs the kitchen. And his brother, Jesus, helps with anything that needs to be done.

“It’s an honor to carry on Nonno’s legacy,” Joseph Gonzalez Cittoni said.

A culinary legacy is exactly what the Cittonis are. Since the Depot closed, the Cittoni Family, now spanning four generations, has continued the culinary excellence under their restaurant name, Clemente’s.

While they have moved to a few locations throughout the last two decades, they have kept the same dishes and recipes on the menu.

“The only things that have changed on the menu are adding the Nonno hot chicken sandwich, which has chicken sauteed in white wine and mushrooms, and the Joanne malfatti sandwich, which is topped with parmesan cheese and made with our famous 15-hour meat sauce,” Cittoni Gonzalez said.

Cittoni Gonzalez wouldn’t offer the secrets of the 15-hour meat sauce, but said, “It’s made with a lot of Italian love.”

“We do everything in our power to be sure the people are happy, and they love the food, and that they’re full after they’ve eaten,” she said.

A date for the big move is still in the works as the family ties up loose ends.

The new location, at 1335 West Imola Ave., will also continue offering their catering service, which is popular for various events, such as weddings, birthdays, banquets and more. They also see a lot of business through DoorDash.

Despite working in the food service industry for decades, the family has continued to evolve and is still going strong.

“The Cittoni family has no intentions of slowing down; my mom and dad are retired but still very much involved. They check in every day to make sure everything is good,” Cittoni Gonzalez said.

Joanne's father, Clemente Cittoni, said, “I enjoy what I do and love all my customers. It’s not easy; you have to work night and day when you own a business, dance all the way, or get off the floor.”