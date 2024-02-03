La Toque owner Ken Frank helps launch group of restaurateurs to end hunger among Napa County homeless population

La Toque is a popular chef-driven downtown Napa restaurant with various tasting menus and an equally impressive wine program, as a Wine Spectator Grand Award recipient.

But its renowned owner and chef, Ken Frank, isn’t just dedicated to his culinary craft — he’s also a fervent supporter of his community.

The Napa Chamber of Commerce last month recognized Frank alongside Abode Services, the county’s homeless services provider, as a collaborating community champion, which is given to a nonprofit and another business that join together to help address a challenge facing the community.

“The thing about chef Frank — he just does these things, he doesn’t do them to get the recognition or credit. He is grateful and humble when he receives it but that’s not why he does it,” said Jeri Hansen, president and CEO of the chamber.

“He has a strong sense for giving back and makes things happen, he doesn’t just talk about it. It’s usually him that makes it happen.”

The executive chef spent his teenage years learning the ins and outs of French cuisine while living in France.

By 1979, at the age of 23, he opened the first La Toque on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, creating “the kind of restaurant he wanted to work at.”

In 1998, he moved north and opened a second La Toque in Rutherford. Ten years later, he opened his Napa location.

In addition to multiple Grand Awards, over the last 15 years La Toque has been named one of the best 20 restaurants in America and previously received a coveted Michelin star.

Frank attributes the genesis of his success to something that has always been at his core: feeding people who are hungry.

“I long felt restaurants are an important place for their communities. It’s a place for people to meet and eat, and having a great restaurant scene is an important part of the community fabric,” he said.

But Frank didn’t just feed friends, family and patrons, he fed anyone in need.

When Frank ran La Toque in LA, he had a reputation for giving. “We would never say no when someone would come to the back door saying they were hungry. Giving was always something I found appropriate,” he said.

This carried with him throughout his career, including in Napa. He was approached by the coordinator for the South Napa shelter in 2019 asking if he could provide a hot lunch for the shelter once a month.

They did so one Friday a month for six months, he said. Then things amplified in early 2020 with the onset of COVID-19.

“By March, things were shutting down, and we were closed. I was contacted again to do more than once a month. There were more rules from the health department, and we kept our core staff in the kitchen, assuming we could reopen eventually,” he said.

Frank and his team expanded to making hot lunches every week, Monday through Friday, with access to food from purveyors and the local food bank. This continued for the next year.

“This was a way for us to waste less and to use the excess. We can cook with just about anything,” he said.

Often, homeless shelters and soup kitchens provide food that can be highly processed and not ideal nutritionally. Frank, who wrote a newsletter once a month to his clientele, had another idea.

“When we ran out of vendor donations, the food bank was getting increasingly stressed. We raised $25,000 in two weeks. We still haven’t spent half of what we raised, and we buy protein every other month for a few hundred dollars,” he said.

They also shopped at the local farmers market and use funds donated by market patrons to buy fruits and vegetables from that same market.

“This way, the farmers get paid, and the homeless have food to eat that is something much more nutritious,” he said.

Today, Frank is still helping feed homeless people in Napa County. He helped organize a coalition of restaurants that participated in aiding with food, agreeing to take one meal per week for the South Napa Shelters’ hot lunch program.

Frank lauded Wendi Moore, a volunteer coordinator for the county’s homeless services provider Abode Services. He said she helped coordinate the efforts.

He and the team still provide the shelter with meals twice a week.

“We can sustain this pace forever,” he said.

But Frank said he wants to see the country dramatically improve its approach to homelessness.

“We have enough money and resources to feed the homeless. This great country should not tolerate homelessness. It is a solvable problem. The problem is we accept it as a society,” he said.

Napa is different, he said, and is doing a “great job of trying.”

“Napa as a community is a special place with higher than normal benevolent capital, starting with the Napa Valley Vintners Association. They’ve donated millions of dollars to support local charities, and we’ve now given over 25,000 meals in the last couple of years,” he said.

“I’m glad I moved here,” he added.

For more information about the program or how to get involved, contact Wendi Moore at 707-656-7600 or wmoore@abode.org.