Napa Valley's Ciccio restaurant offers ‘something a little different’

Ciccio, now managed by Christopher and Martina Kostow, serves wood-burning pizza, fresh pastas and salads made with local ingredients from its location at 6770 Washington St. in Yountville.

This week, we spoke to chef Christopher Kostow, who took over the California-Italian restaurant Ciccio as managing partner after it closed in 2022, and chef Yan Iskandar, who began as the restaurant’s executive chef in July.

We offered chefs Kostow and Iskandar nine questions. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

The Press Democrat: How would you describe the vibe of the “new” Ciccio?

Christopher Kostow: The vibe is paramount, and we were very fortunate to be able to operate this. The place has a very specific feel to it that people really respond well to — I know we certainly did — with the yellow walls and feeling of history. I couldn’t be happier with it. The feedback has been great and we are fortunate to have the team we have.

Yan Iskandar: It’s like a neighborhood restaurant; you get the sense of that corner restaurant in a big city, and it gets really loud in a good way. If a table is celebrating a birthday, everyone is clapping. It’s fun and intentional.

PD: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Iskandar: I never envisioned myself becoming a cook. I had a pro soccer contract, but when injuries came at a young age and I chose not to renew the contract, I found a lot of similarity and love in cooking. I came from Singapore to work for chef Kostow at Meadowood, and then I was at Charter Oak before coming here.

PD: What is the most popular dish on your menu?

Iskandar: One that sells a lot is our tomato pizza. Following our style of keeping everything simple, it’s a sourdough pizza crust, tomato sauce and barely any cheese. We focus on good quality ingredients and when you have that you don't really need to do much.

Kostow: When we adjusted the menu we didn’t want it to be a massive departure. Our pizzas and handmade pastas feel very “of the place.” There’s a really good chicken course I love with sweet and sour onions and raisins, too.

PD: How would you describe your culinary style?

Kostow: Simplicity is the most important thing for us. From Meadowood all the way to Ciccio, it’s about presenting simple products in a special way and doing as little as possible. We’re never going to make anything more beautiful than nature made it, so you have to understand when to step back and do nothing.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you're not cooking?

Kostow: Spending time with the kids. I have two young daughters, 11 and 8 years old. Travel is a big thing, we went to Thailand in December, which was a great trip.

Iskandar: I like to visit other local farms to see what’s out there. I think that’s the joy of working in this region — there’s always someone doing something new.

PD: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

Iskandar: I recently went to this place in San Francisco that had an anchovy bar and it had this really nice squid dish that was a play on a Korean rice cake with sauteed squid on it and I thought it was really good. I am still thinking about this dish.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Iskandar: Maybe Charter Oak, it’s really good. We tend to cook at home a lot, but when we go out that’s what we mostly do.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Iskandar: The people here, the locals who come to eat, they more or less know what they want. Our goal is to offer them something a little different. There’s a fine line between finding what locals really like but at the same time offer something a little bit more engaging, like a cacio e pepe pasta (we make) that is normally made with long string pasta, but we do it with gnudi (or gnocchi-like dumplings). At first people questioned it, but now it’s so popular we can’t take it off (the menu).

PD: What do you hope for Ciccio in the future?

Kostow: Ciccio is meant to fulfill a certain role in the valley, and we aim to make sure it continues doing so. It’s not about growing it, but to refine the food and be a service to our visitors.

